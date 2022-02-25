After already postponing tournaments in anticipation of Wednesday and Thursday’s weather, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) announced late Thursday afternoon that it postponed basketball tournaments one more day.
Area tournaments for Classes A and B will be held Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, as will regional tournaments for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A. The state tournaments for Classes A and B will now be a 3-day event, with Mustang High School and Washington High School serving as sub-sites for Jim Norick Arena.
Regionals for Class 5A and 6A were scheduled to start on Friday, but will shift one more day. Girls regionals will begin Saturday, still at scheduled times, and girls regional finals will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Boys regionals will begin Monday, Feb. 28, with title games to be held Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The MacArthur girls (16-6) earned the right to host a regional, as Otis Gentry’s squad finished as the 4th-seeded team in the West half of the Class 5A split. Mac’s opening-game opponent won’t have to travel very far, as the Highlanders draw Elgin (3-19). After beginning the season 2-2, Krystal Williams’ Owls have won just once since December. That game will be the 8 p.m. nightcap on Thursday, preceded by Del City facing Southeast.
The Eisenhower girls (5-12) were dealt an unenviable hand, facing No. 2 seed El Reno on the Indians’ home floor in the opener. If the Eagles were to pull the upset, they’d face either Piedmont or Bishop McGuinness.
The only team in the West bracket that got a statistically worse draw than Ike was Altus, as the Bulldogs (0-19) will face No. 1 seed Carl Albert in Midwest City. Duncan (16-5) avoided having to open against a regional host, as Brandon Kephart’s Demons face Ardmore in the first round of the Midwest City Regional, with either the hosts from MWC or Santa Fe South awaiting the winner.
The MacArthur boys, state runners-up a year ago, finished just short of earning a home regional, finishing as the No. 5 seed in the West. The Highlanders (16-7) will instead begin their quest for a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament at Midwest City, where, like their female counterparts, they will face Elgin. Ryan Green’s Owls (8-14) have had a flair for the dramatic, having played in four overtime games and five games decided by one basket. Also in that regional will be the hosts from Midwest City, along with Santa Fe South.
The Eisenhower boys (9-13) will have to play in the same regional as the defending state champions from Carl Albert, but will not have to face them in their opening game. Instead, Ike faces El Reno, with the winner to face either the host Titans or Altus. Meanwhile, Duncan faces regional host Southeast, the No. 3 seed in the West.
In Class 6A, the Lawton High girls (8-12) head to the Southmoore Regional as the 12th seed in the West, drawing Norman High, the defending state champions. The winner of Thursday’s game will face either the hosts from Southmoore or Norman North.
The Lawton High boys (7-13) also finished as the 12 seed and draw Norman North in the first game of the regional hosted at Putnam City North. The winner faces either PC North or Yukon.