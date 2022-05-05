Regional and state tournaments are scheduled to start on Thursday, though Mother Nature might have something to say.
Potential thunderstorms could postpone regional and state tournament games scheduled for Thursday. If that is the case, the Constitution will post updated times and dates when they become available.
State tournaments for small-school baseball are set to start on Thursday. Sterling will play its Class A state quarterfinal game against Dewar at 11 a.m. at Shawnee High School. In Class B, Fort Cobb-Broxton, who won last year’s Class A championship, starts its quest to win another title by facing Boswell at 6:30 p.m. at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
In Class 6A, Lawton High plays regional host Westmoore at 11 a.m. on Thursday. In Class 5A, Eisenhower heads to the Piedmont regional, where they’ll play El Reno on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. MacArthur will go to the regional hosted by District runner-up Noble. Mac faces Bishop McGuinness at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Elgin also plays at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, facing Del City at the regional hosted by defending state champion Carl Albert. The lone Southwest Oklahoma team in 5A to host a regional is Duncan, the champion of District 2. The Demons face Southeast at 11 a.m. on Thursday, while the other two teams in their regional, Altus and Guthrie, play at 1:30 p.m.
In Class 4A, Marlow hosts a regional, where the Outlaws play Chickasha on Thursday at 11 a.m., with the winner getting the winner of Weatherford and Newcastle. Meanwhile, Cache plays regional host Blanchard at 11 a.m., while Harrah and Clinton make up the rest of that regional’s field.
In Class 3A, Comanche plays Bethel at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a regional in Tulsa, hosted by Metro Christian. Walters faces Ketchum in a 2A regional hosted at Cashion.
The girls golf state tournaments were also scheduled to be held Wednesday and Thursday.