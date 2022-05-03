While the Class A and B state baseball tournaments rev up this week, all larger classes start their regional tournaments, the brackets for which were revealed on Monday. The regionals are double-elimination and only regional winners go to the state tournament.
In Class 6A, Lawton High plays regional host Westmoore at 11 a.m. on Thursday. In Class 5A, Eisenhower heads to the Piedmont regional, where they’ll play El Reno on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. MacArthur will go to the regional hosted by District runner-up Noble. Mac faces Bishop McGuinness at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Elgin also plays at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, facing Del City at the regional hosted by defending state champion Carl Albert. The lone Southwest Oklahoma team in 5A to host a regional is Duncan, the champion of District 2. The Demons face Southeast at 11 a.m. on Thursday, while the other two teams in their regional, Altus and Guthrie, play at 1:30 p.m.
In Class 4A, Marlow hosts a regional, where the Outlaws play Chickasha on Thursday at 11 a.m., with the winner getting the winner of Weatherford and Newcastle. Meanwhile, Cache plays regional host Blanchard at 11 a.m., while Harrah and Clinton make up the rest of that regional’s field.
In Class 3A, Comanche plays Bethel at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a regional in Tulsa, hosted by Metro Christian. Walters faces Ketchum in a 2A regional hosted at Cashion.
Class A, B state brackets released
The two local representatives at the small-school state baseball tournament learned their opponents over the weekend.
Sterling will play its Class A state quarterfinal game against Dewar on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Shawnee High School. In Class B, Fort Cobb-Broxton, who won last year’s Class A championship, starts its quest to win another title by facing Boswell on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. Both the Class A and Class B state title games will be played Saturday at Shawnee High School.