The Frederick boys put on a dazzling shooting exhibition Friday, sinking a staggering 13 treys in the first half of their battle with Walters and racing to an overwhelming 103-51 victory to storm into the finals of the Comanche County Tournament.
The Bombers were never in trouble, using the deft shooting touch of A.J. McClung, Cade Roady and John Thompson to burn the nets and erase all doubt just a few minutes into the game at the Bomber Dome in Frederick.
The title game will match Frederick and Big Pasture, who beat Sterling 68-51 in the other semifinal game at Big Pasture. The boys title game will be at 8 p.m., or about 30 minutes after Frederick and Walters vie for the girls title at 5 p.m.
Today’s session will start at 11 a.m. with the girls third-place game between Geronimo and Big Pasture. Sterling had beaten Frederick in a dandy overtime game Thursday to advance to the title game. But when Chattanooga announced positive COVID-19 tests within its team on Friday, Sterling was forced to quarantine its players due to contact tracing, meaning the Bombers will now get a chance to play for the title.
Walters and Sterling will play in the boys third-place game at 2 p.m.
Frederick boys shoot lights-out
Walters boys actually led this game at the onset after a short jumper game the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead. But the Bombers scored the next 10 points and it never got any closer.
The Bombers just couldn’t miss, hitting 8 of 9 treys in the first quarter as the Blue Devils were unable to get anything going offensively. The Bombers added five more treys in the second quarter and after that the reserves got to see plenty of action.
Roady hit three first-half 3-balls on his way to 17 points, while McClung hit a game-high seven from downtown on the night, finishing with 23 points. But it was Thompson who was the Bombers' go-to man for much of the game, finishing with 36 points in just three quarters of work.
Frederick, who has now surpassed 100 points in each of its past three games, gets a chance to redeem itself against the team it lost last year's championship game to, the Big Pasture Rangers.