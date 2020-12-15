There was an interesting post on social media while the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was being held in Arlington, Texas, and it struck home with many fans.
The post was simple and it went something like this, “The great thing about big stadiums is when they are used for rodeo.”
Yes, it was hard for me to imagine just what the arena setup would look like at the new Texas Rangers baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, but in the end it all seemed to work out to the satisfaction of the contestants, stock contractors and fans.
First to the obvious, how proud all Southwest Oklahoma rodeo fans should be of the performances by our two veteran tie-down ropers, Hunter Herrin of Apache and Ryan Jarrett of Comanche.
No, neither came home with the gold buckle that goes to the world champion, but both came home to our area with the deep admiration of fans of rodeo and just fans of sports.
Herrin’s career was in jeopardy over the past three years because of hip problems, but he took the needed steps to get patched up and somehow found his way to the Finals with a strong finish.
His comeback story was splashed across the Cowboy Channel early and often and over the final six nights of the Finals, he either won or was second in five go-rounds. Twice, he was able to go on the stage and get a gold go-round buckle during that hot streak.
He went from 15th to 2nd in the world standings during the strong week and eventually finished fourth with earnings of $188,895.
Not bad for a cowboy who was still wondering if he belonged in the arena with all the young guns. I think he proved he’s far from finished as a top roper.
His fellow residents of Apache made sure he felt special Sunday when he was escorted into town by the local police and taken down main street where many fans were there to welcome him home.
Jarrett may not have won any go-rounds during the 10-day festival of rodeo but he was consistent and earned fifth in the average and pocketed $22,846 for that effort, giving him $127,234 for the year, good for 10th in the world standings.
What Jarrett will be remembered for was his amazing talent with the rope, swinging his loop in reverse and actually making a clean catch and run. It was one of the most popular happenings as fans gathered on social media to discuss the tactic that he’d probably done in the pasture often, but seldom in the arena.
These two ropers are among the more veteran competitors in pro rodeo and this writer is glad they are both still competing and showing the youngsters how it’s done. . .
Thanks Texas, you stood tall
When the discussion started at mid-summer about whether or not the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association would actually have the Finals, it became obvious early on that Las Vegas was out due to the restrictions on crowd size, especially since Thomas and Mack Center is a cracker box compared to Globe Life Field.
So, the PRCA went searching for a one-year home and the search went to several states but it seemed to come down to Arlington/Fort Worth and Oklahoma City. In the end the Globe Life management got with the governor’s office and came up with a plan that seemed workable in the much bigger facility.
Fans were able to social distance in most seating areas and despite the challenges, the arena setup worked great, especially for the bucking events with 12 chutes and more room for the bulls and broncs to showcase their talents.
Fort Worth took on the job of hosting the Junior National Finals and some of the events that are held in conjunction with the Finals and from what I’ve been hearing the organization was spot on and the events were able to be held to completion with no problems.
However, don’t expect Las Vegas to sit back and let this contract slip away when it comes up for negotiations after 2023. My office email has already received the new slate of ads that Vegas is planning to run on the Cowboy Channel talking about getting the Finals “back home where it belongs in Las Vegas.”
Those of you who have been to Las Vegas for the Finals are well aware of how important this event is to that city as it’s the largest event in December and a big boon for the Vegas economy.
Some rodeo friends say the competition can only benefit pro rodeo and word is the Globe Life Field management is eager to throw its hat in the discussion.
This writer has been grounded after a fall that shattered my kneecap and required surgery, so I missed out on going to the Finals and am not privy to how well the Texans actually handled this event. So, if you attended the Finals and have any thoughts, please drop me a note at my email below so I can get a feeling what you fans think about the job Fort Worth/Arlington did during the Finals.
The good news for any rodeo fan was the quality of the broadcast that the Cowboy Channel and RFD.TV did over those 10 days.
At the top of my list was the fact that the Cowboy Channel got Donnie Gay back on its team of color commentators because he is always entertaining. Joe Beaver and Luke Branquino did a good job with the timed events and Jeff Meadors and Butch Knowles have long been solid on the overall coverage.
The team of women who handled the 3-hour tailgate party and the barrel racing coverage did a good job but filling that much time can be tough. They threw in some fashion, which I’m sure the cowgirls enjoyed, and even some chuck wagon cooking that this writer enjoyed watching.
Clearly the Cowboy Channel and RFD.TV are the perfect partner for professional rodeo and here’s hoping they keep expanding their coverage during the season and hang onto the Finals contract for years to come.
All in all, it was a great 10 days and for such a wacky year, it was just the perfect way to wrap it up and get everyone pumped for a 2021 where rodeo returns in full force, hopefully with all the big rodeos able to get back on schedule.