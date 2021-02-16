From ranking basketball prospects at younger and younger ages to pee wee football highlights getting millions of views on YouTube, the growing interest and scrutiny surrounding youth sports in undeniable.
But when young athletes begin to have success at an early age, how does one make sure fun outbalances the pressure?
That’s one of the questions trying to be answered by the staff and parents involved in Highlander Youth Wrestling. The recent success has been undeniable. In late January, 16 wrestlers from the program medaled at one of two state championship competitions, the Oklahoma USA (OKUSA) Wrestling state tournament or Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association (OKWA) Novice state tournament. That level of achievement has the program gaining momentum.
What began in the 1990s as Eastside Mat Masters later was renamed Lawton Storm before taking the name of Highlander Youth Wrestling in 2015. With many of the participants living in the MacArthur school district, the high school team’s 2017 state championship and back-to-back dual championships in 2017 and ‘18 helped spark interest as well.
Dakota Phillips was a senior on that 2017 MacArthur team and was getting ready to wrestle at the college level. But when that didn’t materialize, he wanted to find another way to be involved in the sport.
“I decided (college wrestling) just wasn’t what I wanted to do. But I love the sport,” Phillips said. “And Lawton’s not big about giving back to wrestling. It’s one of those sports where you don’t really get enough people to give back. At the time, my little brother was going through the program.”
Phillips had also gone through the program back when it was the Storm. When he was approached about taking over the program as coach, it was impossible for him to say no.
“I couldn’t turn it down, because wrestling is what I love,” Phillips said. “I was given this knowledge and just want to pass it on.”
With the aid of assistant coaches David Fernandez and Josh Hall, Phillips coaches dozens of kids 5 days a week to go compete in tournaments across the state. The ages go up as high as junior high ages all the way down to 3-year-old Clemsyn Caldwell. And while wrestling can be a demanding sport for any age, Phillips insists the youth program is all about learning the basics and having fun.
“Cutting weight, as you get older, comes with the sport. For my practices, I tell my kids and their parents, let the kids wrestle at what they weigh,” Phillips said. “I don’t stress the cutting weight part for those little guys because right now it’s about learning fundamentals.”
Many of the children have been wrestling for several years, while some have only been doing it for a matter of months. Noa Sawyer started wrestling in October, and Dominic Machuca, 9, who finished first in his weight class at OKWA 10U, is in his first year as well. While some youths gravitate toward more team-oriented sports, the independent nature of wrestling brings its own appeal.
“It’s by yourself. If you lose, it’s because of you,” Zaiden McConnell, 8, said.
Youth wrestling has been growing a base in the female demographic as well. While girls have been wrestling for years in Oklahoma, they long had to wrestle against the boys. Now, there is a girls-only division at the high school level. Growing up with a brother who wrestled, Kahlayah Brown developed an appreciation for wrestling. Now 12 and a Highlander Youth wrestler herself, Brown placed 2nd at one of the recent tournaments in just her second tournament of the season.
“It was exciting that I could just place that high,” Brown said.
Phillips said he built many lifelong friendships through youth wrestling and hopes to build a culture that encourages that. He also hopes to continue bringing home medals.
“Next year, I’m pushing for 25 placers,” Phillips said.