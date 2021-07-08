It’s often said that “winning cures all” in sports. Whatever issues may exist in a team’s locker room or among the fan base, it more often than not goes away if a team is winning.
But what about off-the-field drama that goes beyond the locker room (and beyond the letter of the law)? What kind of positive does it take to eclipse that kind of negative?
For some, not a whole lot is going to fix the fact that Mikey Henderson, Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan (all of whom likely would have been key contributors for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021) allegedly threatened and robbed someone back in the spring. With Henderson’s dismissal from the team on Tuesday, all three are now former Sooners. Sure, on the football side of things, the loss of Henderson certainly looms large as he came on as a revelation toward the end of the season (only 21 touches on the year, but nearly 12 yards a touch and two touchdowns). But purely from the perspective of showing empathy and respect for other humans, Henderson (as well as the other two), quite frankly, doesn’t deserve to suit out for the Sooners. And the Sooners have lost key players before, and appear primed to reload as they often do.
What does his absence mean for Oklahoma going forward? At running back, Kennedy Brooks returns after opting out of 2020 for COVID-19 reasons. With Brooks out of the picture for a whole season, it’s almost easy to forget that he rushed for 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019. If he can return even remotely close to the level he reached in ‘19, the Sooners have themselves an RB1. Eric Gray transfers in from Tennessee after averaging nearly 5 yards a carry last season. He also caught 30 passes, and should be an asset in the screen game.
And despite being used sparingly last season, Marcus Major created some buzz at times, notably having a career night against Florida in the Sugar Bowl. Major should continue to only get better.
So, from a purely football perspective, Oklahoma should still be fine. From the perspective of purging their program of three would-be thugs who thought weed and jewelry were worth throwing a career and livelihood away for, the OU program ought to be in better shape now than it was beforehand.
The dismissal of Henderson only put the cherry on a wild five-day stretch for Oklahoma football that began on Saturday with the commitment of coveted offensive line prospect Jacob Sexton out of Edmond Deer Creek. The following day saw a whopping three more 2022 prospects commit, including defensive end Derrick Moore from Baltimore. The recruiting whirlwind culminated Wednesday with a pledge from another offensive tackle, Jake Taylor out of Bishop Gorman, the Vegas-area powerhouse.
A flurry of recruiting activity is nothing new, especially this time of year. Remember, it was one year ago this past weekend that Caleb Williams announced his intent to join the Sooners. But this particular wave of commits represents something deeper. Less than a week beforehand, the Sooners saw Edmond Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron flip his commitment from the crimson and cream to the Cowboys in Stillwater. Sure, Oklahoma still has a commitment from the top receiver prospect in the 2022 class and have plenty of talent at that position already in the stable. But losing any committed recruit to your in-state rival is a blow, let alone when it happens to be a highly-touted prospect.
What these recruiting moves actually symbolized, to me, were a collective message, sent by Lincoln Riley.
The message: You take one of my chess pieces, that’s fine. I’m already positioning my others where I want them.