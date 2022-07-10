We’re in what many call the “dog days” of summer, when the sun somehow feels hotter and the days somehow feel longer.
Those days can creep by even more slowly when it comes to counting the number of days until football season. And unfortunately, there haven’t been any juicy talking points that people can focus on at this week’s Big 12 media days.
Sorry, I forget it’s sometimes hard to tell sarcasm through the written word. Anyway, I’m being sarcastic, of course.
Once again, our daily lives were interrupted by our favorite sports soap opera, Realignment Theatre. USC and UCLA agree to head to the Big 10, the Big 12 is trying to poach remaining Pac-12 schools while Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia are reportedly negotiating to the SEC. It used to be that conversations about conference realignment started with geographic and “culture” fits. But when you potentially have Southern Cal traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a conference game, geography appears to matter little. This is about one thing, my friends, and it is usually green.
A lot of people are upset, and I get it. Heck, I was probably one of those people. Leagues and rivalries with literally a century’s worth of tradition have been tossed out the window like a burned-out cigarette. And just like in 2009, 2011 and last summer, Oklahoma State has (for the time being) not been formally invited to join another conference (or hasn’t accepted any invitations).
For me to sit here and speculate as to what will happen feels like a fool’s errand at this point, because nothing is predictable at this point. Just this weekend, on back-to-back days, on a football-focused journalistic site called Gridiron Heroics, stories were written and published with the following headlines: “Oklahoma State is engaged in ‘active conversations’ with the SEC” and “Oklahoma State is not headed to the SEC”. So who knows?
What I do know is if you’re an Oklahoma State fan, you should probably feel more secure in your school’s position than you did last year. That’s partly because other conferences truly appear like they want to expand, and given what the rest of the Big 12 could potentially look like, OSU would likely be the most attractive piece of what’s left. But it’s also partly because we appear to possibly be heading toward an NFL-esque, two-conference system, where the playoffs consist of the top teams from the east and top teams from the west vying for a shot at the title game.
If realignment gives you tired-head, the other year-round mini-game of college football — recruiting — is rolling along. Initially, it appeared like things might not be cooling on the recruiting trail for Oklahoam, especially after in-state studs like Luke Hasz, Micah Tease and Bai Jobe all spurned Brent Venables, of whom it had been said wanted better results recruiting in-state talent. Still, online rumblings were big things still lie ahead.
And were they ever. In a four-day span, Oklahoma got three commits, including two massive offensive linemen in Logan Howland and Cayden Green, as well as receiver extraordinaire Jaquaize Pettaway. In total, it gave OU six commits in a two-week span. And there might be more to come, with players like edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore out of Kansas City, MO, a heavy Sooner lean, slated to pick a school this week.
But this week wasn’t all about football. This week was also about Chet.
I rarely put any stock in preseason or exhibition games. And I have also been pretty open about how delusional and annoyingly optimistic (sometimes pronounced “delusional”) many Thunder fans can be. And I get it, Thunder fans went through their first decade-plus with at least one Hall of Famer (sometimes three) on the team. After back-to-back moribund seasons, they wanted something to cheer for. So Chet Holmgren’s much-hyped Summer League debut was of course going to be a spectacle. And he looked good. But then again, he was the 2nd overall pick and No. 1 high school prospect in America a year ago. He’s kind of supposed to be good. It would have been more shocking if he weren’t.
But what started as funny, tongue-in-cheek overreactions began to morph, predictably, into some people already believing this 7’1 string-bean of a Batman, along with his slick Aussie Robin, will lead OKC to the promised land.
And maybe one day his will. He certainly showed plenty of promise through his first 3 Summer League games, averaging 15 points, 9 boards and 4 blocks. However, he also showed some weakness defending inside and had some trouble handling the ball, reasons for concern. Also, remember that about 80 percent of the players he’s playing against aren’t going to play in an NBA regular-season game, and things will only get tougher from here.
So what to make of Chet so far? Do I think fans have reason to be excited? Yes. Can he improve? Absolutely. Did Presti nail the draft pick? I think it’s too early to say for sure. But one thing is for sure, the Thunder appear to be heading in the right direction.