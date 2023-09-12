Ray sparks honors run

James Ray kicked off a frenzy of honor scores last week, starting the fire with a 290, 11 in a row in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Ray backed it up with games of 247 and 235 for a super 772 set that was high if for only a short while.
Ray’s reign lasted until Sunday evening when the Goodyear league went on the floor and right out of the gate, long time league secretary Steve Freitag ran the gambit with the front 11 before getting blindsided by an 8-10 on his fill ball for a 298 score.
His too was a short lived reign as Michael Gillian lined up after a 228 opener and didn’t stop, stringing 19 strikes in a row together to post a perfect 300 in game two and a 252 in game three, totaling out at 780 for the week’s high game and series.
Teri Jester rolled the honor roll high set for the ladies of 675 in the Socialites league where she post-ed 214, 223 and 238.
The ladies high game was a 245 by Lisa Tipton-Gass of the Suburban league where Tim Lundquist made the top three list with a 745 on games of 242, 259 and 244.
Other highlights reported were the front ten strikes by Tory Morales and Dave Yett, both ending with a 286 for score and bowling in the Early Birds, secretary Gary Sammons reported, “Mark Ramos left and converted a ten pin in the second frame of game number three and that would turn out to be the only blemish as he rolled his way off the sheet for a super 279 game.”
No-Tap News
Charles Norman rallied in game three and rolled a 298 score that teetered his series over the next closest competitor by one stick to win the days bout with an 837 with handicap.
Rolling 836 was James Halstead for second and another pin back in third place was Randy Travis for an 835.
Lil Johnson grabbed the ladies crown along with the honor of the only no—tap 300 game of the day, totaling out at 819.
Lelani Wiggins finished in second with 795.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 744, Malden Smith, 741, and Marshall Miller, 737.
Kudos to Miller for starting the day with a 297 score.
Mystery doubles winners were Marshall Miller/Cathy Shuman, 594, Lil Johnson/Michael Sneed, 594 and Charles Norman/Don Ginter Jr., 583.
Strike pot winners were Diane Frame, Cleo Travis, Malden Smith and Roy Johnson who also won the final Challenge shot of the day when he converted the 2-3-5-7-9 in the ‘Make That Spare’ challenge.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
Knights of Columbus Results
The 7th Annual Mixed Game fundraiser tournament that was held at Thunderbird Lanes ended up with 42 entries overall to exceed tournament director Carl Christman’s goal of 40 entries.
Bowlers had a great time and a lot of money was raised for the charitable organizations that the Knights of Columbus sponsors.
The number of entries guaranteed first place at $500 plus some extra.
The event paid 8 places in the following order.
1st — Tony Mendoza/Jennifer Hazzard (2135), 2nd — Connor Macdonald/Matt Ray (2077), 3rd — Bill Kaplan/James Bomboy Sr. (2042), 4th — Carl Christman/Judy Scholl (2019), 5th — Connor Macdon-ald/Payne Jolly (2003), 6th — Sam Bowman/Connor Macdonald (2001), 7th — Michelle Morin/Robert Morin (1999) and in 8th — Lil Johnson/Bill Cox (1987).
Along with thanking everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event, Christman noted the following highlights from the ‘Mixed Game’ tournament.
No-tap 300 games by Connor Macdonald, Kyle Morris 300 and James Bomboy Jr.
A Baker no-tap 300 by the team of James Bomboy Sr and Bill Kaplan (one tough pair of Coaches right there!)
And a ‘Best Ball’ game score of 289 for the teams of Sue Avis and Sam Bowman and Connor Mac-donald with Matt Ray.