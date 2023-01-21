Basketball games can have a smooth flow but then sometimes they turn into a battle across the court and the more the game swung to that style the better Indiahoma seemed to play.
However, top-seeded Big Pasture was able to make enough shots down the stretch to pull out a 53-43 victory Friday in the Comanche County Tournament.
The Rangers thus will play for the title tonight at 8 p.m. against Sterling which got one of the best individual efforts in recent history as Hayden Taliaferro scored 31 points as the Tigers beat Walters, 60-46, in in the late game Friday at the Great Plains Coliseum. Championship Night Saturday begins at 6:30 p.m. with Walters and Sterling girls playing for that title.
Today’s schedule begins at 11 a.m. with Big Pasture girls meeting Fletcher for the consolation title and Geronimo and Chattanooga boys fighting it out for that consolation title.
The third-place games match Geronimo and Chatty girls at 2 p.m. and Indiahoma and Waslters for the boys third-place trophy at 3:30 p.m.
Sterling 60, Walters 46
Boys semifinals
Taliaferro was unstoppable most of the game, making moves inside the paint, getting rebounds and putting them back in the bucket or raining threes from long range.
"Hayden plays like he's 6-4 but is probably 6-1 if we meaasured him," Sterling boys coach Trent Parrish said. "He is able to get up there at the rim and just makes things happen. We gave him one break but we need him out there."
The senior scored nine in the first, 6 in the second, 12 in the third and 4 in the fourth as the pace of the game slowed as the Tigers eventually slowed things down.
"I think our defense was the difference late," Parrish said. "We got some stops but didn't score on that many but we were able to eat up some clock. We did rush things some but I finally got them to slow down with two minutes to go and that forced Walters to gamble and we got some free throws."
While Taliaferro was providing much of the scoring, Parrish gave credit to three others players who played important roles in the win.
"Tonight I thought Nate Anderson did a great job moving the ball, making some shots and playing good defense," Parrish said, "Riley Lile is a guard but he went inside and defense against their 6-4 post guy and did a good job.
"And Clinton Moore is a physical player who just gets after and makes those hustle plays. It takes guys like that to make a cohesive bunch."
Big Pasture 53, Indiahoma 43
Boys semifinals
BP seemed on the verge of taking command in the early going but the Warriors just kept finding ways to make enough plays to cause the Rangers’ fans concern.
“I liked the way we were able to battle through some adversity and be able to make a few shots,” BP coach Hunter Quickle said. “We didn’t make free throws like we normally do and we sure didn’t shoot the trey well. We’re usually are good at both; we hit around seven threes a game but we couldn’t knock them down tonight.”
That meant that the Rangers had to go inside more often but that’s where the Warriors had a pretty stout defense with good size.
“I thought we did a good job handling their pressure and getting some looks inside,” Quickle said. “The bottom line we got the win and will be playing Saturday’s last game. That’s always our goal.”
Senior Aiden McClullough led the Rangers with 17 and Dayne Rivers added 10.
The free throw issue was definitely as factor as the Rangers overcame 13-of-24 (54.1 percent) from the line. Indiahoma was better at 6-of-8 but its inability to get inside until late in the game let BP off the hook.
Geronimo 65, Cache JV 55
Boys consolations
There are small victories in any season and for both teams they clearly showed improvement in their decision making and shot selection and it proved to be one of the more exciting games thus far in the boys bracket.
Both teams started raining threes after intermission but Geronimo had the edge as Joseph McCarthy started finding open floor and made three straight from the corner in the third quarter. And Maurik Kriz equaled that effort with three treys of his own as the Bluejays scored 22 points.
But Cache junior varsity was up to the challenge, scoring 23 and making things interesting. DeAndre Frazier led Cache in the third with a pair of treys and Jeremiah Booth added five points on a pair of buckets.
Geronimo sealed it when Erik Castellanos hit a layup at the 5:16 mark and Tristan Scott added a trey with 3:15 to go to push the lead to 62-47.
Chattanooga 46, Fletcher 30
Boys consolations
The Warriors broke this game open in the second quarter surging out to a 15-3 edge to assume control they never gave up down the stretch.
Cooper Loftin led them with 15 and Evan Wauqua scored 11 in the winning cause. Fletcher struggled against the Chatty defense and press and was unable to get much going offensively.
Caddo County
Fort Cobb-Broxton and Cyril boys have waged some fierce battles in recent years but Friday the Mustangs coasted to a 64-44 victory to race into the finals of the Caddo County Tournament being held at Anadarko High School.
The Mustangs held the Pirates to just 10 first-half points while scoring 28 to take complete command.
Kray Rogers led the Mustangs with 18, Ian Taylor scored 15 and Jaxon Willits 13 to lead the way. Nash Herman had game honors with 21 for the Pirates.
Apache and Mt. View-Gotebo boys were playing the late game to see who faces the Mustangs in the finals.
On the girls side Cyril coasted past Mt. View-Gotebo, 85-37, and Lookeba-Sickles beat Fort Cobb-Broxton, 50-37, to set up that battle for the girls title.