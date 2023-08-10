Rocker Steiner at 19 is one of the top young bareback riders and he made the most of his first trip to Lawton, posting an 85 on Grey Goose to share first after Wednesday’s opening performance of the 85th Rangers Rodeo.
Steiner who was suspended for his actions at the Reno Rodeo was with his father Sid and grandfather Tommy at Wednesday’s performance and it was a classic Rocker ride.
“That’s a pretty good horse, so we will see what happens,” he said before the performance and after the ride he was happy. “That horse did about what I expected. We will see what happens but overall I’m just happy to make eight.”
Performances started Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton and continue until Saturday’s final performance.
Fans have a chance to save money Thursday on Tough Enough to Wear pink night to support the Leah Fitch Cancer Center when one ticket will admit a family of four. Advance tickets are on sale for $12 and purchasing those will save fans on the busy Friday and Saturday performances. Tickets at the gate Friday will be $15 and on Saturday they will be $20 at the gate.
Children 5-and-under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.
Advance tickets can be purchased at all Hop N Sack Stores, Crutchers for the West, Atwoods and Hardzogs Gift Shop in Elgin.
Barrel racing saw Apache’s Hadley Tate post a 17.60 to move to second in that event, taking advantage of the first spot in the draw. Her 15-year-old gelding Cisco handled the job well.
“I was worried about him in the heat but it worked out OK,” the Southwestern Oklahoma rodeo team member said. “He’s good on about any ground except mud; he’s not a good mudder.”
Former world champion Cody Teel set the pace in the bull riding with an 87 as the last rider out of the chute on Powder River’s Cold Chill. That mark will set a high standard for the remaining 36 bull riders heading to Lawton for the final three performances.
The best effort Wednesday in the saddle bronc riding was an 81 by Will Pollock of Utopia, Texas, aboard Fortune Hunter. There were several rides in the 70s, leaving plenty of room above for the rest of the saddle bronc riders scheduled later in the week.
Pollock was happy with his ride.
“I’m one of those guys who doesn’t want too much information but I found one video from Tucson where they had an 84.5, so I knew I had a chance. We will see how that stands up.”
Pollock lives in Weatherford, Texas where he runs a custom leathercraft shop.
“Being my own boss I can travel and right now I’m trying to make as many rodeos as I can,” he said. “I’m going to Sikeston (Mo.) tomorrow night and then flying from St. Louis to Lovington (N.M.) I am trying to make the Texas Circuit finals and I hope to finish strong and get into the top 30.”
Pollock will wait to see if his score can stand the talented group that shows up tonight including former NFR qualifiers Isaac Diaz, Shorty Garrett, and Sterling Crawley. Friday’s top threats could be Riggin Smith and Wyatt Casper, both former NFR qualifiers. Saturday area fans will be able to watch former NFR qualifier Colt Gordon of Comanche ride and on the other end for the age range is veteran Wade Sundell a former world champion who is still willing to challenge the youngsters.