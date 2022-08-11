Rangers Rodeo
Bareback broncs
Wednesday’s leaders
Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, 84 on Beutler and Sons Nutrena’s Anything Goes. Yance Day, Tahlequah, 81. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 78.
Steer wrestling
First round: 1. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Sam Goings, 4.0 seconds each; 3. Stockton Graves, 4.1; 4. Travis Munro, 4.3; 5. (tie), Tanner Brunner, and Adam Musil, 4.5; 7. Tyler Ravenscroft, 4.6.
Second round leaders:
Saddle bronc riding
Wednesday’s leaders
Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, 79 on Beutler and Sons’ Country Classic. Tom Webster, Injune, Australia, 74. Timothy Troyer, Weatherford, 72.5.
Team roping
First round leaders: 1. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 4.3 seconds; 2. Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 5.0; 3. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 5.1; 4. (tie) Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.3 each; 6. Wyatt Muggli/Daniel Reed, 5.8.
Second round leaders: 1. Second round leaders: Jake Cooper Clay/Billie Jack Saebens,4.6.
Average: 1, Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 11.0 on 2 head.
Tie-down roping
First round: 1. (tie) Westyn Hughes, Brushton Minton and Chance Thiessen, 8.0 seconds, $1,590 each; 4. (tie) Hunter Herrin, Cooper Martin and Chance Oftedahl, 8.1, $874 each; 7. (tie) Kase Bacque, Cash Hooper and Shad Mayfield, 8.2, $185 each.
Second round leaders: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.1 seconds; 2. Kincade Henry, 7.2; 3. Hunter Herrin, Apache, and Caleb Smidt, 7.6 seconds each. 5, West Smith, 7.8. Average leaders: 1. Shad Mayfield, 15.3 seconds on two head; 2. Hunter Herrin, Apache, 15.7 on two. 3, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 15.9. 4, Kincade Henry, 16.8; 3. Brushton Minton, 17.0; 4. Cooper Martin, 17.5; 5. Chance Thiessen, 17.6; 6. Riley Mason Webb, 26.8; no other qualified runs.
Women’s barrel racing
Not available
Bull riding
Wednesday’s leaders
No qualified rides