Rangers Rodeo
Bareback broncs
Thursday’s leaders
Will Lowe, Amarillo, 76. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, 76.
Overall standings
1, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, 84 on Beutler and Sons Nutrena’s Anything Goes. 2, Yance Day, Tahlequah, 81. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 78. 4. (tie) Will Lowe, Amarillo, 76. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, 76. 6, (tie), Tyler Berghuis and Tyler Griffin, 74 each.
Steer wrestling
First round: 1. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Sam Goings, 4.0 seconds, $1,475 each; 3. Stockton Graves, 4.1, $1,058; 4. Travis Munro, 4.3, $779; 5. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Adam Musil, 4.5, $390 each. Second round leaders: 1. Stockton Graves, 4.0. Average leaders: 1. Stockton Graves, 8.3 on two.
Saddle bronc riding
Thursday’s leaders
Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 82 on Beutler and Sons Black Gold. Dean Wadsworth, Buffalo Gap, Texas, 79. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 77.
Overall standings
1, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 82 on Beutler and Sons Black Gold. 2, (tie) Dean Wadsworth, Buffalo Gap, Texas, 79 and Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, 79 on Beutler and Sons’ Country Classic. 4, Sterling Crawley, 77. 5, Tom Webster, Injune, Australia, 74. 6, Timothy Troyer, Weatherford, 72.5.
Team roping
First round: 1. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 4.3 seconds, $1,760 each; 2. Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 5.0, $1,457; 3. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 5.1, $1,153; 4. (tie) Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.3, $698 each; 6. (tie) Wyatt Muggli/Daniel Reed and Nick Sartain/Austin Rogers, 5.8, $152 each. Second round leaders: 1. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.6 seconds; 2. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 5.1; 3. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 5.9; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 11.0 seconds on two head; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 4.3 on one head; 3. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.6; 4. Chet Weitz/Jace Davis, 5.0; 5. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 5.1; 6. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.3; no other qualified runs.
Tie-down roping
First round: 1. (tie) Westyn Hughes, Brushton Minton and Chance Thiessen, 8.0 seconds, $1,590 each; 4. (tie) Hunter Herrin, Cooper Martin and Chance Oftedahl, 8.1, $874 each; 7. (tie) Kase Bacque, Cash Hooper and Shad Mayfield, 8.2, $185 each.
Second round leaders: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.1 seconds; 2. Kincade Henry, 7.2; 3. Hunter Herrin, Apache, and Caleb Smidt, 7.6 seconds each. 5, West Smith, 7.8. Average leaders: 1. Shad Mayfield, 15.3 seconds on two head; 2. Hunter Herrin, Apache, 15.7 on two. 3, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 15.9. 4, Kincade Henry, 16.8; 3. Brushton Minton, 17.0; 4. Cooper Martin, 17.5.
Women’s barrel racing
1. Jessica Routier, 17.24 seconds; 2. Savanna Woodfin, Stephenville, Texas, 17.31. 3, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, 17.37. 4, Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ariz., 17.44. 5, Timber Allenbrand, Paola, Kan., 17.46. 6, Tana Poppino, Big Cabin, 17.47.
Bull riding
Thursday’s leaders
Coy Pollmeier, Fort Scott, Kan., 82 on Beutler and Son’s Crime Scene.
Overall standings
1, Coy Pollmeier, Fort Scott, Kan., 82 on Beutler and Son’s Crime Scene. No other qualified rides.