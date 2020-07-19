With July more than halfway through, it is time once again for the the annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo. And despite COVID-19 risks, the 82nd edition is still scheduled for Aug. 5-8, with as many fans as the Lawton Rangers Arena will be allowed to house.
Registration for participants ended last weekend. And while the Constitution had not obtained those numbers by press time, Rangers Association President Tom Phillips previously said he was receiving more interest than any year in recent memory.
The Rangers Rodeo is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. each night. Advance tickets are $12 per person for each night. Wednesday night is $5 carload night ($5 covers the cost of all persons in a vehicle), Thursday and Friday night are $15 per night and Saturday is $20. Children aged 6-12 get in for $6 each night, while children 5 and younger get in for free.
For more information, call 678-9579.