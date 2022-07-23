It’s only natural, with families of all sizes suffered from the increased cost of food and fuel, there was an expectation that the entry list at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo would be smaller and while that is indeed the case, there are still some big names coming to the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event that begins Aug. 10 at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton.
Rodeos across the country are seeing the same thing–smaller entry lists–but timing is also part of the equation and if contestants didn’t have much success during the busy Fourth of July schedule, many of them are probably packing away their gear and saving money to try again next year during the rich indoor rodeo schedule. And since the cutoff date for qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is just a couple weeks after the completion of the Rangers Rodeo, that’s another fact that was going against the August rodeos.
The 84th edition of the Rangers Rodeo runs from Aug. 10 to 13 with performances scheduled at 7:30 p.m. each night. Opening night will once again be carload night where $5 gets the entire family into the grounds. Thursday, Aug. 11 is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night where admission is $5 per person and part of that money will go to the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Friday is Military Appreciation Night where a group of basic trainees are expected to be on hand along with Fort Sill officials and the 77th Field Artillery Band which is expected to play the National Anthem. Tickets for that performance at $15 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12.
Saturday is Grand Finale Night where the final payouts will be made to the top performers. Tickets for Saturday are $20 if purchased at the gate but you can purchase advance tickets for $12 at Crutchers for the West in Lawton and Duncan and at all Lawton EZ-Go stores.
As has long been the case, tie-down roping should be very competitive with former world champions including Tuf Cooper, Monty Lewis, Shad Mayfield, and Caleb Smidt all entered in Lawton. And two area ropers are entered as Hunter Herrin and Bryson Sechrist of Apache are both still in the race to make the National Finals Rodeo. Sechrist was as high as No. 2 in the world standings after claiming the title in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and Herrin has been hot of late and he’s currently sitting among the leaders at no less than three major rodeos that are happening this weekend.
Former world champion bareback rider Will Lowe has entered the Rangers Rodeo, a place where he’s enjoyed success often during his long career.
Saddle bronc riding will be missing the famed Wright family but there are some good ones entered including Wyatt Casper, Jacobs and Sterling Crosby, Isaac Diaz, Shorty Garrett, Comanche’s Colt Gordon, and former world champion Wade Sundell.
The barrel racing should be entertaining with former world champion Hailey Kinsel among those entered. One area cowgirl who is entered is Carnegie’s Kim Squires, a top futurity trainer, who only recently returned to the WPRA but has already garnered a check at her first rodeo, taking second at the Pretty Prairie Rodeo this weekend.
There is still an opportunity for entries to be added but that may not happen with several larger rodeos being conducted at the same time. The Farm City Rodeo in Hermiston, Ore., is adding $20,000 an event and is attracting all the rough-stock contestants, plus the Jaycees Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo., is adding $12,500 an event during that same time period while the Rangers are adding $10,000 an event.