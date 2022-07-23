It’s only natural, with families of all sizes suffered from the increased cost of food and fuel, there was an expectation that the entry list at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo would be smaller and while that is indeed the case, there are still some big names coming to the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event that begins Aug. 10 at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton.

Rodeos across the country are seeing the same thing–smaller entry lists–but timing is also part of the equation and if contestants didn’t have much success during the busy Fourth of July schedule, many of them are probably packing away their gear and saving money to try again next year during the rich indoor rodeo schedule. And since the cutoff date for qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is just a couple weeks after the completion of the Rangers Rodeo, that’s another fact that was going against the August rodeos.

Recommended for you