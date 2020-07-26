Lawton has earned the reputation as one of the “must-attend” professional rodeos each season but there is even more interest this year with six reigning world champions and 94 qualifiers from the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo ready to take part in the 82nd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
The Rangers Rodeo will “officially” open on Wednesday Aug. 5 and run for four nights at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and it all starts with the $5 Car-load special on Aug. 5.
Because so many big rodeos were canceled earlier in the summer due to the COVID-19 virus, the rodeos that are normally held late in the season — August and September — are drawing large numbers of entries, especially if they have added money such as that offered by the local rodeo.
The added money of $10,000 per event is most likely why Lawton set a record this year with 710 entries, including a host of former world champions. In addition to the added money, 95 percent of the entry fees goes into the purse, which could reach the $200,000 mark if all those who entered show up and compete.
At the top of the list of returning world champions entered in Lawton is Sage Kimzey, the six-time PRCA bull riding world champion who will make his ride on Friday, Aug. 7. He is one of 13 contestants who competed in the National Finals bull riding last December and there are ranked bull riders scheduled during each of the four performances at the LO Ranch this year.
Zeke Thurston survived a tough field to win the world title in saddle bronc riding last season and he will make his appearance in Lawton on opening night. In fact, there are six NFR qualifiers from 2019 scheduled to compete in the saddle bronc riding that night including two from the famed Wright family — Rusty and Spencer.
Defending world champion steer wrestler Ty Erickson is among those competing on Friday, Aug. 7, and that performance could see some great times as there are five other NFR qualifiers entered that night.
Also up on Friday, Aug. 7, is Blake Mindemann, the Apache native who earned his first trip to the National Finals in 2018 and is working hard to try and make it back to that elite event this season.
The best comeback story, though, is the one that Apache’s Hunter Herrin is putting together. After missing almost three seasons and enduring two hip surgeries, Herrin is back competing in the tie-down roping and he’s climbed to 19th in the world standings after winning Prescott (Ariz.) and Weatherford (Texas) rodeos in the past two weeks.
Herrin is scheduled to compete at the final performance on Saturday, Aug. 8, and a strong finish could be enough to push him into the Top 15 and into solid contention to make the National Finals once again. Currently Herrin is sitting 20th but he’s picked up two checks recently and could climb higher when the standings are updated Tuesday.
Herrin competed in the Finals nine times, missing the title by a mere $1,200 in 2008 when Stran Smith edged him during the final performance.
Another Apache tie-down roper, Bryson Sechrist, continues to pick up checks on a regular basis and is currently 23rd with $18,983 in earnings.
Former world all-around champion Ryan Jarrett, of Comanche, is making some noise in tie-down roping as well and he will also be competing during the final performance in Lawton. Jarrett has earned more than $35,000 this year and has climbed to seventh in his bid to return to the National Finals.
The reigning world champion calf roper is Haven Meged and he will be one of the top contestants schedule to compete during the “slack” on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.
Because of the large number of entries, there is not enough time during the regular performances to get all the contestant into the arena, so the PRCA computers pick out certain contestants to compete in the slack.
Fans are invited to watch the slack free at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and that will include barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping. There will be additional slack in the barrel racing at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The total numbers of entries is broken down as follows: Barrel racing, 152; tie-down roping, 115; team roping, 97 teams (194 entries); steer wrestling 96; bareback bronc riding, 44 entries; saddle bronc riding, 49 entries; and bull riding, 60 entries.
All of those event numbers represent increases from last year and all those extra contestants will be a boost for the Lawton economy.
“Those contestants come here and they spend money on fuel, food, and in some cases hotels, and that is good news for the Lawton business community,” Rangers board member Charles Lupi.
Lupi also announced that he will continue his nightly bonus money for the top scores in the three bucking events. Lupi has presented $500 in cash to the best scores each night as a means to attract more contestants.
“This is beyond what they get from the purse,” Lupi said. “They might not place in the rodeo but that day money does help them offset their expenses. I’ve had the contestants in the bucking events thank me even when they don’t get the money. It’s just another way to get the best contestants to come to Lawton.”