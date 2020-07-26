Comanche native Colt Gordon is shown riding Little Muffin of Outlawbuckers Rodeo during the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Gordon made the Finals for the first time last year and he’s chasing this year. He’s hoping for a big effort at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo to aid his cause. Gordon will compete during the final performance of the Rangers Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 8. He is one of 94 contestants who qualified for the National Finals last year and are entered in the upcoming Rangers Rodeo.