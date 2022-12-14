Rangers rally, hand Aggies 74-66 loss

Cameron University’s men’s basketball team nursed a lead for much of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern State University but down the stretch the Rangers were able to hit a couple of big shots from long range to pull out a 74-66 victory.
The Aggies have struggled with consistency and that was the problem again last night as they played well in stretches, including building a 10-point lead in the second half only to see the Rangers battle from behind to grab the win, their second of the season, the earlier being an 89-86 victory in Alva.
Both teams struggled from long range but down the stretch the Rangers started to find the range. The biggest of the treys came from Jason Stanley to break a 66-all score and give the visitors all the points they would need.
Cameron ruined any chance of a late comeback by committing two turnovers in the final 31 seconds, giving the Rangers a chance to extend the lead at the line.
The Rangers ended a three-game losing streak with the win while the Aggies dropped their sixth straight, including losing three games in four busy days, including two conference losses. The Aggies return to Lone Star Conference action Saturday at 3 p.m. against arch rival Midwestern in the Aggie Gym. The Aggie women, now 2-2 in LSC action will start the doubleheader at 1 p.m.
Led by several key plays from Jaden Okon, the Aggies built a 10-point lead at 48-38 with 7:30 remaining in the game.
But the Rangers slowly clawed back hitting 9-of-28 threes compared to the Aggies 3-of-16 mark from long range.
Cameron was still in front at 55-52 when Stanley drilled another trey, this one from the corner in front of his teammates.
But Okon countered that with a nice move inside for a layup and drew contact on the play. He made the free throw for a 58-57 lead but then the Rangers got another big long-range bucket from Brian Free to put the Rangers in front again.
Okon, though, was up to the next challenge putting down a slam dunk after working free inside. But the Aggies were slow getting back on defense and NWOSU’s Shavaul Butters produced a slam of his own on a fast break for a 66-64 lead that the Rangers never relinquished down the stretch.
Cameron, which had been bothered by turnovers most of the season and while that number was lower at 11, three of those came in the critical final couple of minutes and cost the Aggies a chance to regain the lead.
The Aggies were led by Okon with 20 and DeSean Munson with 10 but they were the only two in double figures. Reggie Prudhomme and Jaylon Thomas were right behind with nine each for Cameron.