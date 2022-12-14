Rangers rally, hand Aggies 74-66 loss

Cameron University’s men’s basketball team nursed a lead for much of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern State University but down the stretch the Rangers were able to hit a couple of big shots from long range to pull out a 74-66 victory.

The Aggies have struggled with consistency and that was the problem again last night as they played well in stretches, including building a 10-point lead in the second half only to see the Rangers battle from behind to grab the win, their second of the season, the earlier being an 89-86 victory in Alva.

