Members of the Lawton Rangers and avid rodeo fans are eagerly awaiting news of possible additional entries and the release of the day sheets which plot the schedule of the various contestants.

As has been the case for many August rodeos, entries are down, in part because of the dramatic increase in fuel prices. Normally contestants who might have a chance to make the National Finals Rodeo will keep hitting the road after the Cheyenne Frontier Days, but those out of contention will often head home and prepare for the next season.

