Members of the Lawton Rangers and avid rodeo fans are eagerly awaiting news of possible additional entries and the release of the day sheets which plot the schedule of the various contestants.
As has been the case for many August rodeos, entries are down, in part because of the dramatic increase in fuel prices. Normally contestants who might have a chance to make the National Finals Rodeo will keep hitting the road after the Cheyenne Frontier Days, but those out of contention will often head home and prepare for the next season.
The initial entry list for the Rangers Rodeo showed that very fact, but the PRCA posted a re-entry period earlier this past week for the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo that begins Wednesday at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton.
The Rangers Rodeo will once again stretch across five days, however, the first session includes slack in several events on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. There is no charge for watching the slack.
The first official performance will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and that will once again be the popular “$5 carload discount” where the whole family in one car can enter the rodeo grounds for that low price.
On Thursday Aug. 11 the Rangers will celebrate “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” where admission is just $5 per person and the Rangers will do their part to help the fight against cancer by making a check presentation to the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
On Friday, Aug. 12 it will be military night where admission is $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Saturday Aug. 13 will be championship night where the contestants who place will take home their part of the purse that is expected to be more than $100,000.
Numerous Southwest Oklahoma contestants are on the entry list including three top tie-down ropers, Hunter Herrin and Bryson Sechrist of Apache and Ryan Jarrett of Comanche. Herrin won both Rodeo Salinas and Spanish Fork Utah in a matter of four days to pocket enough money to race all the way to 12th and get in good position to make his 12th National Finals Rodeo. Sechrist is 29th and Jarrett is 39th.
Two other area cowboys will be in the rough-stock events as former Lawton champion Chauk Dees of Sterling is entered in the bull riding and Colt Gordon of Comanche is entered in the classic rodeo event–saddle bronc riding. We should know their stock draws by early in the week. Gordon, who made the NFR in 2019, is well back in the standings but he’s still a threat to win any rodeo he enters. The young Comanche cowboy battled injuries last season but is back in form and has been placing in recent weeks.