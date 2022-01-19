As expected, the top two seeds in the boys bracket of the Comanche County Tournament rolled to impressive victories Tuesday at the Great Plains Coliseum, but it was the battle of third-seeded Big Pasture and sixth-seeded Geronimo that provided the most competitive game of the night.
Top-seeded Frederick dominated Chattanooga, 76-16, and the No. 2 seeded Warriors of Indiahoma routed Fletcher, 81-12. Those two seem on track for a title showdown unless Big Pasture or Walters can find a way to handle the pressure used by both the top seeds.
The Rangers held off Geronimo, 50-36, pulling away in the final minutes of the game. In the final game, Walters beat Sterling, 61-53 in another competitive game until the Blue Devils pulled away late even though they missed some free throws that would have made things a bit earlier.
That sets up a four-game schedule Friday for the boys. Chatty and Sterling meet in the opener Friday at 4:30, then Geronimo and Fletcher tangle in the second consolation game at 5:50. After that, Frederick meets Walters in one semifinal at 7:10, then Big Pasture and Indiahoma meet in the final semifinal game around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The action halts today but begins again Thursday as the girls return to the Coliseum. Indiahoma and Chatty girls open the consolation action at 4:30 then Big Pasture and Fletcher battle around 5:50. The girls semifinals start at 7:10 with top-seeded Walters meeting Frederick and No. 2 seed Geronimo meeting Sterling in the finale at 8:30 Thursday.
Big Pasture 50, Geronimo 36
This one was decided by the extra depth that BP Coach Trevor Smith put on the floor and that was the telling factor in the final quarter as the first five Bluejays played extensive minutes and it told late after the Rangers entered the fourth with just a seven-point lead, 37-30.
And when Geronimo added a trey by Trystan Scott, the BP lead was down to four, 37-33. But after that the Bluejays turned the ball over and Carson Coats converted a couple of free throws for a 39-33 lead and from there BP had a 11-3 run to close it out.
“Our depth was the difference,” the BP skipper said. “We have a few guys who gave us good minutes and it was obvious they were getting tired there at the end. Two of those I had out there are freshmen but they did a good job.”
Smith, who played at BP and then Cameron said it will take a super effort for his team to play with Indiahoma.
“We are going to have to do a good job blocking off and rebounding,” he said. “We don’t have much size but we have some guys who can jump. We will see what happens.”
Coats led BP with 19 while Spencer Crain paced Geronimo with 13
Frederick 76, Chatty 16
This one was over after the top-seeded Bombers hit three straight treys to open the game and were in command at 25-0 before the Warriors scored a bucket just 45 seconds before the end of the first quarter.
The Frederick reserves got a great deal of action and even that group was dominating, using great athletic ability and some quick hands.
In fact, all 13 players that Frederick coach Andrew McClung put in the official book scored. Cade Roady led the way for the Bombers with 14 while A.J. McClung scored 11 and Zack Tyler and Alford Cathey added 10 each. Chatty’s top point producer was Jarron Cassell with 8.
Indiahoma 81, Fletcher 12
The press of the Warriors was too much for Fletcher as they surged out to an 18-2 lead after the first eight minutes, capped by a dandy tip at the buzzer by Dylan Plaster.
The clock showed just 0:01 when the Warriors inbounded the ball just right of the bucket but a perfect pass found Plaster’s right hand and he flipped it in with perfect range.
After that there was just a constant series of Indiahoma buckets spelled doom for the younger, shorter Wildcats.
Plaster, a senior forward, led the charge with 29 for Indiahoma while Tdohosan Sunray added 16, including 14 in the second half after just a pair of free throws in the first half.
However, Sunray and his length at the top of the press forced numerous turnovers and the Warriors made the most of those, scoring a host of runout layups. Quinton Watson added 10 more for Indiahoma and sophomore JJ McClung added 11 more.
Walters 61, Sterling 53
Walters pulled away late, forging a 47-36 lead entering the fourth quarter and then pulling away in the fourth although it sure could have been easier.
The Blue Devils hit 5-of-11 free throws and when Sterling finally hit a couple of treys, it got a bit interesting. But a just more than three minutes remaining Sterling turned the ball over in the backcourt and Walters converted both to arrange a 55-43 lead and that pretty much sealed the deal as the Tigers just made too many turnovers as their players showed the effects of the extra minutes most of them played.
Ty Turner led Walters with 21 and Cy Red Elk added 14. Reydon Register had 15 and Ty Hughes 12 to pace Sterling but the Walters defense limited Hughes to just one bucket in the second half.