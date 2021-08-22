While growing up this writer always wanted to be just like dad who was in his element training horses and attending every rodeo within close proximity to our Apache farm and ranch operation.
However, sometimes it got a little boring and my folks or sisters would often found me lounging in the back seat of our old station wagon or the tack compartment in our horse trailer.
Over the course of the first 15 years at the Constitution my station was most always in the office during the annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo but all that changed when I penned a critical column in 1987 that I was hoping would give the Rangers a kick in their Wranglers.
It worked better than I could ever have imagined, the Rangers went from adding $350 per event in 1987 to $12,000 an event several years back, putting their annual event among the top 50 richest rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
When I wrote that column and stirred the pot, my boss Steve Bentley came up to me and told me that he got a call from the Rangers and I was invited to their post-rodeo bash. His comment was something like, “you got them fired up so you’re covering the rodeo from now on.”
The night of that event, I was met at the door by rodeo chairman for 1988 Dink Combs and president Dow Smith. I wasn’t sure if they were going to kick me in the seat of my Wranglers that night but instead they couldn’t wait to tell me they had hired Bennie Beutler to be their stock contractor and Clem McSpadden as their announcer.
Now the Rangers have one of the best arenas in the PRCA with new bucking chutes that are just a couple of years old and this year they added state-of-the-art roping chutes at the north end, both coming thanks in great part to grants from the McMahan Foundation. That same group donated the money that got the VIP seating project started.
Despite all the progress, like any group there are going to be differences of opinions on a variety of topics but most often over the past years the Rangers were able to put those differences aside and have a great rodeo. This year the Rangers may very well have had the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for the final Saturday performance.
While there have been some tough issues facing the club, the mere fact it had a rodeo in 2020 and 2021 is some accomplishment and the amazing sponsors and fans made that possible.
This year there were more challenges as President Curtis Sims came down with COVID and then a heart attack and had to relinquish his job to Don Thomas.
Then there were differences of opinion on a couple of other issues, one being whether or not to allow women to join the Rangers and proposed changes to the 2022 rodeo, primarily changing the stock contractor and announcer.
That type of problem can ruin a club in a hurry and hopefully the Rangers can always talk over their differences and remember this important factor: Their most important priority is to get the action in the arena to include the best contestants. That is where the sponsorship money becomes so important.
So readers will know the type of competition Lawton faces, here are a few numbers from the three major PRCA rodeos conducted Aug. 11 to 14. The Rangers added $10,000 an event, Sikeston, Mo., added $12,500 an event and Hermiston, Ore., added a staggering $37,500 per event. Comparing the size of the three communities, Lawton is by far the largest with a rough population of 90,000, Sikeston has a population of around 16,000 and Hermiston has a population of between 17,000 and 19,000, which makes one wonder just how that community can put in that much added money.
Carrying the comparison a little further, let’s look at what the winners at those three rodeos pocketed in three events; bull riding, women’s barrel racing and tie-down roping. The Hermiston bull riding champion earned $6,091, Sikeston’s champ earned $5,010 and the Lawton champ pocketed $4,555.
In barrel racing, Hermiston’s winner earned $7,514, Sikeston’s earned $4,177 and Lawton’s top barrel racer earned $3,910. In tie-down the Hermiston champ earned $7,397, Sikeston’s winner pocketed $4,325 and the Lawton champ added $5,001.
OK, so now you are puzzled by the fact that tie-down winner in Lawton won more even though the added money was different. It’s because Lawton had enough ropers to keep it a one-header, which is what most contestants want when there are several major rodeos over the course of the same dates. The other two both had two-headers in the tie-down roping and in the case of Hermiston, it had a two-header in team roping, steer wrestling and tie-down roping because of its lower number of entries. While rough-stock contestants can fly to Hermiston, unless a timed-event contestant has a horse pre-positioned there, it’s a 1,700-mile drive that would take at least a couple of days to make.
After the rodeo each year this writer asks fans about some of the things they noticed — good or bad — about the rodeo and several were upset about the number of turnouts, where contestants fail to show for a variety of reasons.
What hurt Lawton this year was that bull rider Josh Frost posted a 92 on opening night and that sent many of the bull riders in other directions including six-time world champion Sage Kimzey who drew a tough bull in Lawton and opted to go to Sikeston and Hermiston instead of coming to the Rangers Rodeo. He wasn’t the only one to change plans after that 92 and the fact there were just six or seven bull riders up on Saturday was something several rodeo fans mentioned as a disappointment.
Turnouts remain a huge problem for the PRCA and that group must do something to help the committees that are trying to put on a good rodeo. I’ve suggested time-after-time that if a contestant turns out after entering, they owe that committee some type of fee since the local committees and fans are who suffer when a contestant like Kimzey fails to show.
Two other issues that people were quick to mention were the long lines getting their vehicles into the rodeo grounds and then getting inside the gates. The Rangers did take steps to alleviate the long ticket lines by opening another gate for people who had VIP passes or advance tickets. That was great thinking by someone especially on Saturday. That system needs to continue in the future.
The traffic flow issues have been discussed for years and hopefully Sheriff Kenny Stradley, Lawton Police and the Highway Patrol can come up with a way to improve access before the rodeo. Could they turn SE 60th into two southbound lanes an hour before the rodeo is to start? The left lane would enter the gate by the Rangers’ headquarters and the right lane could go to the south gate and enter the parking lot there. That would help prevent those long backups on Highway 7 because I had one fan tell me it took them 35 minutes to go from 45th Street to 60th.
But, overall the rodeo included some great efforts and that’s always pleasing to see. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a few people, one being Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Kylie Myers who helped drive steers and calves out of the arena during all four performances, including staying out there in that heavy rain during Friday’s performance. Now that’s a cowgirl.
Another person who deserves a plug is Charles Lupi who has put a good deal of his own money into the rodeo including $1,500 each night to the top scores in the three bucking events. He also brought his water truck to the arena to provide the water that is required to make it a good surface and he sat in that tractor each day to get the arena in prime condition. It’s obvious he loves rodeo and while his vision for change next year didn’t win approval by the board and led him to resign from the group, he deserves a good deal of credit for making the rodeo better during his time as a member.
Then there are Margaret and Delbert Warren who have allowed me to work from their box each night since the old body just can’t make it up the stairs any longer. They give up a couple of seats each night to allow me to produce my story and results and their help is invaluable.
Last but surely not least, the sponsors deserve all the credit for making the rodeo happen over the past two years. And the good folks at Hilliary Communications, including Doug and Dustin, have committed to a four-year sponsorship that will help take this rodeo to an even higher level.
Finally, I guess I’m more like dad than I was as a kid because now instead of being boring, rodeo has become one of the most enjoyable sporting events I cover each year.