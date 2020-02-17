SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Cameron baseball home run parade was not enough on Sunday as the top ranked rams completed the four-game sweep with a 23-8 win.
Cameron entered Sunday afternoon looking to stave off a series sweep, but the No. 1/ No. 12 ranked Rams were too much taking the series four games to none.
The Black and Gold were able to slug three home runs today, but their eight-run output was not enough against the ASU high-powered offense. The Rams scored in every frame but the fourth, on their way to 23 runs and 17 hits.
Izrael Trevino and Jordan Harrison-Dudley both hit homers in the third inning to make the score competitive at the time, however, by the time Cooper Edwards went deep in the fourth inning, the damage was already done; CU clubbed eight homers during the four-game weekend series.
Ryan Carter turned in a nice day at the plate going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jayce Clem continued his quality series with an RBI single in his final at-bat and Erik Ohman turned in a 1-for-4 effort with an RBI.
CU collected 11 hits but left five on base. The Black and Gold were also charged with four errors, giving one of the best offenses in the nation help they did not need.
No Aggie hurler could manage to get out of their outing unscathed, only a half-inning from Travis Walters saw a CU pitcher get charged with less than three runs.
Cameron will look to bounce back from the weekend sweep against the Texas A&M International Dustdevils, who they host for a four game series next weekend, Feb. 21-23. Friday’s game one is slated for a 3 p.m. start, while both Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s finale are scheduled for 1 p.m. first pitch times.