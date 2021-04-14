A full night of high school sports was stopped short on account of weather, with little respite in sight.
A prediction of storms for most of the week came to fruition on Tuesday evening, though it didn’t stop some local sporting events from getting started.
All three Lawton high schools had home baseball games scheduled for Tuesday night, and all three started on time. But at around 5:45 p.m., thunderstorms rolled in and put a delay — and eventual postponement — on each of the ball games. Because they were district games, they are expected to be finished at a later date.
Nobody wanted the rain to hold off more than Eisenhower baseball coach Jay Vermillion, whose Eagles had just taken a 3-2 lead on Duncan in the bottom of the third inning, had a runner on second and had all the momentum. A night after handing Duncan its first district loss of the season, Ike looked to take a sweep from the Demons and climb up the 5A-1 standings.
Across town, things weren’t going nearly as smoothly for Lawton High and MacArthur’s baseball teams, both of whom were trailing when the storms rolled in.
Other sports weren’t even fortunate enough to even start. The Eisenhower soccer teams were set to host Altus, but the rain delayed the start of the girls game and eventually cancelled both contests.