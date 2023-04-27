There is no better way to make family memories this spring than an afternoon of fishing. Oklahoma is blessed with a tremendous number of lakes, ponds and creeks that can provide some great family fishing, and with the rain we received this week, hopefully the fishing action will begin to heat up.

The fishing is really picking up right now all across the state, according to the latest fishing report by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The best thing is that you don’t have to travel to one the big reservoirs to find fish, often some of the best fishing can be found on smaller bodies of water such as municipal lakes or Wildlife Department lakes.

