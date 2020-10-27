ARLINGTON, Texas – Battling dropping temperatures and steady rain, the Aggie women’s golf team shot a 328 in the first round of the Lion Classic on Monday; rounds two and three were canceled.
Cameron entered their final tournament of the fall with the plan to play a 54-hole tournament at the Texas Rangers Golf Club. Due to the worsening conditions, A&M-Commerce officials made the decision to end the tournament at 18 holes.
During Monday’s round, senior Kyndall Morgan led the way for CU with the team’s only under-80 score. Her 79 ended up being tied for the 10th best score of the first and only round of the Lion Classic.
Just one stroke back of her teammate with an 80 during Monday’s round was sophomore Gerdur Ragnarsdottir. Ragnarsdottir tied for 22nd place individually and recorded one birdie for the black and gold during the 18-hole round one.
Iona Roska with an 84, Ellie Fellers with an 86, and Maelle Dreyer with a 93 rounded out the Cameron lineup. Additionally, Emma Englefield shot an 80 and Ashley Davis recorded a 98 competing as individuals from CU.
Finishing in seventh place in the shortened tournament, CU’s 328 was 34 strokes back of the tournament winner DBU.