There were delayed start times, slight rules changes and jokes about wet socks and the possible need to swim on some holes. But other than that, the rain didn't have a major effect on the first round of play at the 53rd Firecracker Open on Friday.
Rain late Thursday and early Friday postponed tee times in the early flights by two hours and the Championship flight by one hour, but things still got going and finished in a reasonable time for the 65 golfers who participated across the four divisions. Even with Thursday's practice round, golfers weren't able to get as loose as usual before the opening round, as the driving range was shut down due to being flooded.
But with the wet conditions, the course might have been more imposing than ever.
"I've probably played a dozen Firecrackers and this was the toughest one I've played," C Flight golfer Mike Duncan said. "The course is usually pretty hard, but because of the conditions, it was harder than I've ever seen it."
The golfers were allowed to play lift, clean and place and were given a club's length distance to pull ball from the water, allowing golfers some leeway.
“With lift, clean and place, it was fair, it was a fair course,” Austin Rabon said. “Any bad lies or problems were self-inflicted.”
Not everybody agreed that the rule changes were an advantage.
"The delay didn't throw me off as much as the conditions," Austin Hatch said. "You try to roll with the punches but the rules changes make it difficult sometimes."
Right as the Championship flight prepared to tee off, a little after 2 p.m., some rain reemerged. After that, the weather was hardly an issue, especially with little to no wind throughout the day. Jeff Mayhall, who leads the A flight after the first round with a 67, said the course played extremely well, all things considered.
"The greens were rolling nice, it was fine," Mayhall said. "If the wind would have blown, the course would have played brutally long."
All things considered, the reviews were largely positive. Lawton Country Club general manager and tournament organizer Johnny Wilson said the golfers mostly just seemed happy to be back. Even after initially projecting close to 100 golfers rather than the 66 that actually played, Wilson was simply happy to have the tournament back.
"It (the golfer turnout) had everything to do with (COVID-19) because when you're dealing with Championship and college kids, they find somewhere else to play. And Norman, Westwood has a big tournament. So a lot of kids that might have played here, they're playing at at Westwood, I'm sure," Wilson said. "All in all, we got close to 70 players, and I'm thrilled."
In the championship flight, tournament veteran Kyle Hatch shot a 68 to take an early lead. Right behind him was Zachary Siaca, the senior-to-be at Lawton High who finished with a 69. With his friend and teammate Dan Downey as his caddie, the 17-year-old said he was less concerned with how well he played and more on enjoying himself.
"I just wanted to come out and play the way I play," Siaca said. "I was not really focused on my score, I just wanted to shoot my best."
A couple of former Eisenhower standouts, Cullen Stahl and Marquise Hailburton, finished close behind at 70 and 72, respectively. Haliburton said he felt good about his round, right up until the 18th hole. Similarly, Joby Dutcher had to stomach tough holes on 17 and 18 that resulted in a 71 rather than being in the lead.
In A Flight, Mayhall's 67 gave him a 2-shot lead over Steve Carroll and Cade McCracken, while Brad Riener shot a 70 and Billy Schroeder carded a 71.
In B Flight, Larry Hatch's 74 was tops, with Mike Pierce, Derek Sing and Paul Harrelson were two shots behind. In C Flight, both in gross and with handicap, Mike Dicks was the leader, with Ronnie Rhodes three strokes behind.
Rounds are still set to tee off Saturday morning despite early rain forecasts. If rain persists, Wilson said the event will implement a similar plan as to Friday, with rain delays if needed.