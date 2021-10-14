This Saturday, the Great Plains Coliseum will host Rage in the Cage 84, a 10-fight mixed martial arts event, highlighted by Halloween costume contest and a main event superfight between Jahaven Morse and Shawn Gustafson.
The event will also feature 3 all-female fights, with two of the fighters, Taylor Matsinger Anne Marie Petty, being active-duty military members stationed at Fort Sill.
General admission is $32, premium is $42 and VIP is $82. All paying spectators are eligible for the costume contest.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the fights start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at stubwire.com under Rage in the Cage 84 event.