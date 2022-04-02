Several years ago, one famous stock contractor said that with the great quality of bulls being raised around the country, at some point, it will become tough for contestants to ride any of them.
Friday night, 40 of the best professional bull riders tried their best against a rank pen of bulls and when the last chute was closed there were just four qualified rides led by Kolby Radley’s 84 on Frontier Rodeo’s Wet Whistle that stood the test of eight seconds on the back of some of the best bulls in pro rodeo.
Tonight, 40 more contestants will show up for the final performance of the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic including the great world champion Sage Kimzey.
The final performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum and will also feature 10 junior bull riders who once again got the biggest cheers of the night.
Kimzey is off to another great start as he guns for his seventh world bull riding championship and he’s got a great opportunity tonight after drawing Frontier Rodeo Company’s Bad Wish.
Saturday’s card will be loaded with Kimzey being the big draw. But Lukasey Morris of Union City has been winning some big checks and he’s always a threat to post a big score.
Also scheduled Saturday are Shane Proctor, Laramie Mosley, Trevor Kastner, Trey Kimzey, and Creek Young among others who are in the Top 25 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The bull riders will be tested by the best bulls from both Frontier Rodeo Company and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache.
If that isn’t enough bull riding to watch, this morning an ABBI bull futurity will be held at the Coliseum and there is no admission.
While Radley had the night’s best score, Marshall Adkins had a 78 on “Mo” Betta’s Fred, Jeff Askey had an 81 aboard Frontier’s Bottoms Up and Jackson Ward had a 79 on Chicken Hawk from the “Mo” Betta herd.
Those four riders will hit the road but keep a watchful eye on the internet to see if those scores will stand up with so many top riders left to compete.
Young Bray cowboy Braylon Bingham had the best ride among the juniors, scoring an 82 to top the field with ease.