Ever wonder how the deer, elk, pronghorn or black bear you bagged might stack up against the best of the state’s Cy Curtis Award winners? You can find out Feb. 24 during Rack Madness at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation headquarters.
This event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
Rack Madness will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
The lifetime license drawing will take place at 7 p.m. and participants must be present to win. Anyone who checks-in at the event after 6:45 will not be eligible to participate in the drawing.
Anyone who brings a rack, horns or skull for scoring will automatically be entered in the drawing upon registration. There is only one entry per participant, except for youth.
Any youth (under 18) who attends the event (no rack required) who harvested an antlerless deer during the 2022-23 deer season is also eligible to enter the drawing. As a bonus, if the youth enters a rack, horns or skulls for scoring and they also harvested a doe, they will get two entries into the drawing.
The winner must be eligible to hold a lifetime license and will have the option to transfer the prize to someone else who is eligible.
Participants should pre-register online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com. Scoring will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a two-item scoring limit per participant. To qualify, antlers must both be attached to the skull plate, whether mounted or unmounted. In addition to white-tailed and mule deer antlers, scoring will be available for elk antlers, antelope horns and bear skulls. Harvest must have occurred in Oklahoma.
Hunters whose officially scored items meet the minimum score and drying period requirements will be eligible for the ODWC’s Cy Curtis Awards Program, which recognizes trophy Oklahoma mule deer, elk, antelope and black bear as well as the hunters who harvest them. The program began in 1972 and is named for a former Department wildlife biologist who is recognized as the person most responsible for restoration of white-tailed deer populations in Oklahoma.
For more information about how to apply for a Cy Curtis Award, visit https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/cy-curtis.
Deer racks are considered either typical or nontypical, and the scoring formula differs for each. Antler scoring involves measuring various characteristics of a set of antlers in inches, and then accounting for certain deductions to arrive at a final score.
Hunters whose officially scored items meet the minimum score and drying period requirements will be eligible for the ODWC’s Cy Curtis Awards Program, which recognizes trophy Oklahoma mule deer, elk, antelope and black bear as well as the hunters who harvest them. The program began in 1972 and is named for a former Department wildlife biologist who is recognized as the person most responsible for restoration of white-tailed deer populations in Oklahoma.
Cy Curtis qualifying scores are 135 points for typical deer and 150 points for nontypical deer. Elk, black bear and pronghorn are also eligible for the Cy Curtis Award record book. For more information about how to apply for a Cy Curtis Award, visit www.wildlifedepartment.com and search for “Cy Curtis.”
The Cy Curtis state record deer measured 248 6/8, a nontypical whitetail from Tillman County taken in 2004 by Michael Crossland of Grandfield.
In recent years, the number of near-record racks has been notable, and the state’s deer harvest has consistently totaled around 100,000 animals annually.
Score your own deer
So your buck may not qualify for the Hall of Fame, but you would still like to know what it scores. Score it yourself and you will at least have an idea of how it measures up.
Here is a method for green, or rough scoring the buck.
You must first decide which method of scoring you will use. There are several methods for scoring your trophy whitetail bucks antlers, B&C (Boone and Crockett),BTR (buckmasters), Cy Curtis and more. The method described here is a combination of these, but will give you a good idea of how the deer head might score when measured by a professional scorer.
So let’s get right to it.
You will need a tape to measure the deer antlers. The professionals must use 1/4-inch steel tape, but a cloth measuring tape like used in sewing will work well for you. A piece of string or a flexible steel cable will be helpful to measure the points and main beams.
A bucks antlers or measured to the nearest 1/8 of an inch. All points are measured from the tip of the point to where it meets the main beam and must be 1-inch long to be counted and must be longer than its base is wide.
First, measure the length of each main beam. Start at the base and measure along the outside of the beam to the tip.
The antler points are numbered P1-P10 on each beam. Where the P1 is the brow tines etc. Now record the length of each point.
Now measure the smallest circumference between the base and the brow tine. This is known as C1. C2 is the smallest circumference between the C1 and C2. If there are no brow tines then C1 and C2 are the smallest measurement between base and P2. The last circumference is taken halfway between tip of main beam and last point if P4 doesn’t exist. If P4 and P3 are absent (six point) then C3 and C4 are taken 1/3 and 2/3 of the way between the P2 and the tip of the main beam.
Some scoring systems use a spread measurement, some do not. If you want to figure this measurement in, take a measurement at the widest width of the antlers (on the outside).
Now add up all the measurements and this is the gross score and the final score.
For an official scoresheet with more detailed directions, or for information on how to get an official scoring for the B & C, check out their web site at www.boone-crockett.org. To find out more about Oklahoma’s Cy Curtis award program, check out the Wildlife Departments website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.