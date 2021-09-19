ARDMORE — Going through a a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment can be one of the most difficult things a person and a family have to deal with, regardless of age. However, when the patient is a child, the topic becomes a different matter altogether.
While going through the darkest times, any and every positive moment is cherished that much more.
So when 12-year-old Hayden Boren of Lawton got to watch cars zip around a track, and eventually got to meet some of the drivers, he felt like a normal kid. Gone were the thoughts of treatments, gone were the physical and emotional pain.
It’s children like Hayden, a Leukemia survivor whose cancer is now in remission, who inspired John and Nicky Webb, owners of the Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, to start the annual Race 4 Time event five years ago. John Webb lost his own dad to cancer and knew he wanted to do something to make a difference, especially for the youngest Oklahomans battling cancer.
On Saturday, Hayden went with his family out to Ardmore for the latest edition of the event, which was complete with a car show, carnival games and of course, the races. In 2020, the event raised more the $35,000. Hayden’s mom Tracey said the event serves as a way for children going through the unthinkable to take their minds off the hardships.
“I think it’s a good day for cancer patients to get their minds off having to get medication and chemotherapy and that kind of stuff,” Tracey Boren said. “Not having to think about it, it’s a chance for them to enjoy themselves.”
At a recent Race 4 Time event, the Borens got to meet some of the racers, including Zack Olivia, who happened to have childhood cancer as well. The now-21-year-old driver exchanged info with the family and took time to get to know Hayden and take photos with him and his brother Zayne.
“We actually got to meet him and have lunch with he and his family,” Tracey said. “It kind of gives kids hope that look at this person, driving a race car and being healthy and successful.”
Beyond that, the main message of the event, Tracey said, is to let the families of cancer patients know there are people out there who have been through it. There is a strong support system thanks in part to events like Race 4 Time.
Hayden, though sometimes shy, had a simple, yet profound message for children in the position he was in.
“Don’t give up,” Hayden said.