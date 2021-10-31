If you remember back to the early 1990s or the early 2000s, those were the golden days for quail hunting in Oklahoma. It seemed like coveys of birds were in every thicket or draw, and hunters could move 10 or more coveys in a hunt. Well, those days appear to be gone, and the way it looks, are not coming back soon.
Depressing news for those, like me, that grew up hunting behind pointers, shorthairs, or Brittanys. The younger generation of hunters may never know the thrill of a thunderous covey rise, or the beauty of watching pointing breeds circle and lock down on a point.
Quail Season opens November 13, across the state, and runs through February 15. Biologists with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation released the forecast for this year’s season and although a little better than 2020, numbers are still well below the 10-year average.
Statewide numbers are nearly 70 percent below the long term average (31 years).
The Wildlife Department has conducted annual roadside surveys in August and October since 1990 to track quail populations across Oklahoma. The surveys provide an index of annual quail population fluctuations. Surveyors report the number of quail observed to create an index of quail abundance (number of quail seen per 20-mile route) and an indication of reproductive success in each of six regions of the state. Surveyors drive 83 routes in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. Some larger counties have two routes.
This year’s Quail Roadside Surveys across Oklahoma show a statewide population index of observed birds that is up slightly from last year in the Southwest Region, but is down statewide. Heavy spring rains led to a delayed start to the nesting season for Oklahoma’s upland game birds but brought on an excellent forb and insect crop. Then in late summer, the southwestern part of the state was hit by drought, which had a negative effect on brood survival.
The actual number of quail on the ground could easily be higher than these surveys indicate, due to poor conditions for observing in most regions. Wet conditions in most regions since May created unseasonably thick vegetation, which makes seeing quail much harder for surveyors.
“Peak production appears to have occurred early in the nesting season (mid to late June),” said Tell Judkins, Upland Game Biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. “This early hatch could be playing a part in lower August survey numbers, as older juvenile birds may be less likely to stay in brood groups while traveling.
“The late-February winter storm brought the potential for negative impacts, which most likely were more severe in areas of marginal habitat quality,” added Judkins.
For the Southwest region, observations were at 2.66, up from 1.0 last year. That is still well below the 10-year average of 7.14, and well down from the long term average of 12.51.
Quail populations are historically cyclical; bird numbers often boom for several years then decline. A more accurate assessment of the health of quail populations is not based on year-to-year comparisons, but rather on longer-term averages that better account for the natural boom-and-bust cycles. Hopefully we will soon start another increase in our quail populations, biologists said.
“Ultimately, if we want to see these numbers improve, it’s going to take two things: great weather and suitable habitat. While we can’t control the weather, properties around the state can be improved for quail. Then, when we have great weather, the quail will also have a great year,” Judkins said.
The take-away from the 2021 quail surveys for hunters is that harvest success will be affected by where they choose to hunt.
“It will definitely be worth going out. We’ve got a lot of great public areas to go quail hunting,” he said. “Work some ground, trust your dog, and make a memory!”
Biologists will get a better idea of the real population numbers after hearing reports from quail hunters during this hunting season. And despite what the annual surveys indicate, hunters are urged to get out in the fields and learn for themselves how the quail hunting stacks up this year.
Quail hunting season in Oklahoma will run from Nov. 13 to Feb. 15, 2022. For complete information and license requirements, consult the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide found online at wildlifedepartment.com, on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma free mobile app for Apple or Android devices, or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Donate wings — this year, the Wildlife Department is again collecting quail wings from selected public hunting areas to better evaluate the state’s quail population. If you harvest a quail at a wildlife management area where wing collection boxes are located, please take the time to place one wing (left wing preferred, but whichever is less damaged) from each quail in a collection box. The WMAs with wing collection boxes will be Beaver River, Cooper, Cross Timbers, Drummond Flats, Fort Supply, Kaw, Packsaddle, Pushmataha, and Sandy Sanders. Hunters are also asked to complete a short survey about their donated wings. Biologists will study the donated wings to further understand the status of quail in each area.
Practice Safe hunting — It is important for all hunters to go through a Firearm Safety and/or Hunter Education course no matter how old you are or if your state requires it. While quail are great game birds, the thrill of harvesting this bird should never sacrifice safe handling of a firearm.
When going afield, it’s important to refresh the basics of gun safety before each hunting season as taught by the National Shooting Sports Foundation:
• Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
• Firearms should be unloaded when not actually in use.
• Don’t rely on your gun’s safety.
• Be sure of your target and what’s beyond it.
• Use proper ammunition.
• If your gun fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, handle with care.
• Always wear eye and ear protection when shooting.
• Be sure the barrel is clear of obstructions before shooting.
• Don’t alter or modify your gun and have it serviced regularly.
• Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the firearm you are using.
Trout Season Opens Nov. 1
It may not seem quite like winter yet, but a winter fishing season starts Monday with the opening of the Medicine Park trout area.
The Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife will begin stocking designated trout areas across the state with the season kicking off November 1st. Anyone interested in trout fishing should give the Medicine Creek trout area a try.
“Medicine Creek provides a great mix of the outdoors with a little touch in-town luxuries,” said Ryan Ryswyk, southwest fisheries supervisor. “In Medicine Park you can be fishing for trout one minute and the next eating a hamburger inside one of the various restaurants.”
Trout stockings will be made every two weeks, from the Gondola Dam in Medicine Park, downstream to the highway 49 bridge. There is a three fish daily limit of trout and anglers can only use one fishing pole while fishing during the trout season. This is a more limited limit than the past.
Ryswyk gives these tips if fishing at Medicine Creek. This area gives great opportunities to fish with worms, powerbait, and minnows. If bait fishing is not your thing inline spinners, cast masters or small flashy lures work well also.
A shallow boulder run through the middle section of the creek is bookended by two long, slow deep runs. Fishing with bait off the bottom is productive all day, but particularly during the midday hours. Anglers have more success with artificial lures and flies during the lowlight morning and evening hours. Inline spinners, supers dupers and spoons are great options on light-action tackle. Stripping bead and jighead flies is effective for fly anglers. The last section of river near the fish hatchery tends to be the most consistent and productive stretch throughout trout season.
No trout stamp or city permit is required for Medicine creek trout fishing but anglers must have a state fishing license or be exempt. Consult wildifedepartment.com for licensing or regulations.