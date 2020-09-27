The good ole days of quail hunting appear to be gone.
As Biologists struggle to place cause on the decline – disease, habitat, predators, weather – one thing is for certain, the survey numbers continue to decline and there doesn’t appear to be an end to that trend.
The 2020 August roadside quail observation survey shows the statewide quail index down from 2019, dropping from 2.88 to 1.68. This is 68.48 percent below the 31-year average of 5.33, and 45.28 percent below the 10-year average of 3.07. However, when evaluated by ecoregion, Oklahoma’s quail index went up over last year in five of the state’s nine ecoregions.
“The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has conducted annual roadside surveys in August and October since 1990 to provide an index of annual population fluctuations for quail,” said Tell Judkins, upland game biologist. “The number of quail observed are reported to provide an index of quail abundance and indicates reproductive success.”
Currently, Wildlife Department employees survey 83 routes in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, both having almost exclusively urban landscapes, are excluded from the survey.
The state is divided into either geographic regions or ecoregions to compare the indexes year to year. Looking at both divisions provides a more precise view of on-the-ground conditions in each county. One or two ecoregions being down can have an overall negative impact to the entire region’s index. For example, the Northwestern Region shows to be down in observations. But only two of the three ecoregions within that geographic region are down, and in the third ecoregion, observations are actually up from last year. Comparing results from both geographic regions and ecoregions provides a better look at the county that someone intends to hunt.
There are several theories as to what has caused the year-over-year decline, primarily habitat loss and weather. Peak production appears to have occurred in mid-June, which is early in the nesting season. This early hatch might have influenced low August survey numbers as older juvenile birds may be less likely to stay in brood groups while traveling.
The North Central and Southeastern regions of the state improved from 2019’s survey. All regions of the state are below their historic 31-year averages except for the North Central Region, which is 2.18 percent above.
“Rainfall, or lack thereof, has been an issue for much of 2020,” said Judkins. “Drought conditions in the west have negatively affected many wildlife species.”
During the past 180 days, some parts of Oklahoma have seen more rainfall than normal, and some parts have seen much less than normal. Dense vegetation along roadsides in some areas of the state could contribute to fewer observations. Given the current drought and rainfall differences statewide, looking at surveys on a “per ecoregion” basis provides another way of assessing bird numbers.
Ecoregions that have experienced drought throughout nesting season, including the Rolling Red Prairie, Southern High Plain and Cross Timbers, are showing lower observation numbers.
The Southwest Region showed one of the lowest indices in history, with only 2012 and 2018 falling to similar low levels. The 2020 survey is significantly below the 10-year average and nearly 90% below the 31-year average, since the surveys began.
No scaled quail were observed during the 2020 August Roadside Surveys, while two scaled quail were observed in August 2019. Only a few routes in Oklahoma offer the opportunity to observe scaled quail. Therefore, this is not a prediction of scaled quail abundance but strictly an observation.
The good news is that traditionally bobwhite numbers have had boom and bust cycles, so numbers could return with a few good years of production. In 2016, biologists saw a really good increase in production. Hunters didn’t report as encouraging results, as something seemed to happen to the population from the August counts to the November hunting season.
According to Judkins, numerous brood reports from across the state have been received as recently as late August. Over the 31 years of quail roadside surveys, the August surveys have shown that they are not always the most reliable when it comes to forecasting the quail season. Stay tuned for the October roadside surveys, which will provide a better indication of what the upcoming quail season could have in store.
Still time for online Hunter Education classes
As hunting seasons open in Oklahoma, everyone 10 or older who plans to hunt is strongly urged to get Hunter Education certified using the free online Hunter Education course.
“The COVID-19 pandemic makes the online course an especially good option since people are avoiding crowds,” said Lance Meek, Hunter Education coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “Also, online hunter education is always a great option for students unable to make it to a live class because of transportation or timing issues.”
The online Hunter Education course is at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/education/hunter-ed/take-the-hunder-ed-course-online. Here are some things to keep in mind about the online course:
· It is free and available to all Oklahoma residents 10 or older.
· Students can work at their own pace, logging in and out as many times as they’d like.
· Most students take about eight hours for online classwork and testing (about the same as an in-person class, but no travel is required).
· Students will need to create accounts with Go Outdoors Oklahoma and the NRA Learning Portal so their certification can be registered. They must provide an email, birth date, phone number, street address and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
“The great thing about our new Go Outdoors license system is that your Hunter Education number is recorded with your license information. If it is in the system, you will not have to present your number when you buy a license,” Meek said.
In Oklahoma, hunting-related accidents and fatalities have declined by more than 70 percent during the past 40 years. Mandatory Hunter Education courses have not only reduced the number of accidents in Oklahoma but also in every state and Canadian province with similar programs.