The quail season has wrapped up and I wish I could report an outstanding year, but the truth is that quail numbers continue to dwindle. A few pockets good bird populations are scattered throughout the state, mostly in northwest Oklahoma, but around here, hunters mostly came up empty.
So the question on most quail enthusiast’s minds is…what can be done to change the current state?
While little can be done about disease, predation and other quail adversaries, management, is the best thing most landowners can do to possibly help improve quail numbers. By working to improve areas for quail now, those remaining populations can hopefully reproduce, and prosper for next year’s season.
Here are a few things offered by Tell Judkins, Upland Game Biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, landowners and managers can do to start making improvements for quail on their property.
Install and maintain firebreaks — Firebreaks are a great way to protect property from wildfire, but they also provide a greater level of safety for prescribed burns. Prescribed burning provides a better mix of forbs and grasses that quail need, while also slowly reducing canopy cover.
Remove Eastern red cedar — Eastern red cedars are a nuisance species in the state. An adult tree can use up to 22 gallons of water per day, hold several gallons on its branches every time it rains, and put chemicals in the ground to prevent other plants from growing nearby, which also causes more serious erosion.
Removing red cedars can be done with prescribed fire, hydraulic saws or nippers, or simply cut them off below the lowest branch. Cedars are quite volatile and are a cause of wildfires getting out of hand. Ultimately, it is best to burn the red cedars to get them off a property, whether standing or cut down.
Control the spread of “improved” grasses – Improved grasses such as Bermuda or fescue remove habitat that could otherwise be good for quail. From a quail’s perspective, these grasses might as well be a parking lot.
Start thinking about prescribed fire — Using prescribed fire can be the most effective tool to improve a property for quail. Planning is the key to ensure a prescribed fire goes well and is done safely. Historically, most of Oklahoma experienced fires about every four years. Keeping a property within this four-year cycle helps safeguard the property from the effects of wildfire.
Prescribed fire is one of the primary tools used to manage the Department’s wildlife management areas.
For more information on upland habitat management, email tell.judkins@odwc.ok.gov.
Tree Seedlings Available
Winter is the perfect time to plant trees and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) is currently filling orders of tree seedlings from landowners across the state. The best time to plant these bare-root seedlings is during the winter months before trees start to bud and bloom.
These seedlings are available for a variety of conservation purposes like reforestation, wildlife habitat, windbreaks, erosion control, living snow fences, firewood, fenceposts, and Christmas trees. OFS foresters are available to help landowners to determine what species will thrive in their particular soil type or what species can meet their conservation needs.
“A variety of trees and shrubs are available and our new wildlife bundles have been very popular,” said State Forester George Geissler. “With the addition of our on-line store landowners can easily select, purchase and have the seedlings shipped directly to their home. Our bare-root and containerized seedlings are sold on a first come, first serve basis so I would encourage landowners to place their orders now.”
Packages of trees include:
• Wildlife Seedling packages of 100 trees for $100 – three different packages for songbirds, deer or rural wildlife. Deer package consists of osage orange, persimmon, shumard oak and sand plum.
These species primarily provide consistent supplies of food attractive to and desired by deer in the summer, fall and winter. Songbird package consists of hackberry, red mulberry, chokecherry and fragrant sumac.
These species offer a wide variety of birds the food, nesting and escape cover they need throughout the year. Rural Wildlife package include red mulberry, bur oak, fragrant sumac and rough leaf dogwood. These trees and shrubs provide consistent food sources, as well as cover for a range of wildlife species.
• Hardwood super cell 25-packs contain hardwood seedling grown in containers from 24-36 inches in size. Species available are bur oak, shumard oak, black oak, white oak chinkapin oak and post oak. All are $100 for 25 trees and shipping of these trees are not recommended.
• Hardwood Okie select seedlings are bare-root trees and shrub species adapted for planting in Oklahoma. They come in bundles of 50 but a minimum order is 100. Bundles are $45 each. Species include: bald cypress, choke cherry, dogwood, lacebark elm, black locust, red mulberry, several types of oaks and plums and many other species.
To order seedlings on-line, request landowner assistance from a forester or for more information visit www.forestry.ok.gov or call the OFS nursery directly at 405-288-2385.
Ducks Unlimited banquet set
The Lawton/Ft. Sill chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual fundraising banquet Saturday, Feb. 29, 6 p.m. at the Lawton Country Club. Tickets are available now online.
“This will be a great event and great time for us as a community to come together for a great cause,” said John Garcia, chapter president.
Tickets are $45 each or $70 for a couple, and youth get in for $15. Included with that ticket is a meal of braised beef or chicken piccata and an open bar. The chapter is also seeking sponsors for tables to help with the event.
Several games, drawings and raffles will be held throughout the evening with prizes ranging from yeti coolers to duck hunting supplies to 10 guns. Raffle packages will be sold at the door. Also if you purchase tickets by Feb. 25, you will be entered into a special Early Bird drawing for a Tristar Viper Max 12 gauge shotgun.
Proceeds from DU events go to fund critical North American wetland projects, like the Hackberry Flat project, near Frederick, Oklahoma or the Mountain Park wetland project at Tom Steed Lake. They also fund kids programs like Green Wings kids.
To purchase tickets go to https://www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/60953/lawton-ft-sill-dinner-lawton. Or to become more involved with Ducks Unlimited, call John Garcia at 512-971-2518.