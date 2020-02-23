“Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.” That quote by William Shakespeare might not apply to many outdoor pursuits, but for fish listed in the official State Record Book, it is very apropos.
Writing this column for the last 20-plus years, I have included many, many stories about record fish being caught in our state waters. From glancing back at some of those stories, it seems that state record catches fall into three categories: 1. Anglers who pursue big fish; 2. Anglers who fish a decent amount of time, but really don’t target records; 3. Anglers who go to the lake and the first time they fish, catch a record.
In hunting, we see “trophy hunters” who target big deer (or other game). They will pass up smaller deer, sometimes watching, waiting and studying a big buck for years before actually pulling the trigger or bow string. Some anglers are similar, although fishing does not allow the “scouting” that hunting does, it does offer the opportunity to “throw a catch back” if it doesn’t meet the expectations.
I have done stories on anglers that have really geared their fishing to catching big fish of a certain species. Some anglers at Lake Ellsworth specifically go after big blue catfish by upscaling their rods, reels and baits, then targeting areas of the lake that provide deeper water and good habitat for the big fish. Catching fish in the 50-60 pound range is common for these anglers, and every once-in-a-while, they hook into a real bruiser.
Don’t think that all “record” fish have to be caught using surf rods and heavy duty line. There are some reachable records that can be caught with ultralight equipment and 4-pound test. In fact there are right at half a dozen fish species in Oklahoma that no angler has registered a record. Now before you get the idea that anyone can turn in a yellow bullhead catfish and claim a spot on the official state record list, these fish do have minimum requirements before the record can be claimed.
Fish without a record listed, and the required size are: yellow bullhead, 2 lbs; rockbass sunfish, 1 lbs; brown bullhead, 2lbs. 14 oz; gizzard shad, 2 lbs. 3 oz; spotted sucker, 2 lbs; warmouth sunfish, 1 lbs; river carpsucker 3 lbs; longear sunfish, 1/2 lbs.
One more clarification on the state records list – there are actually two lists. The first is the Official Rod and Line record list, for fish that are caught using traditional rods and reels. The second list is the Official Unrestricted record list, open to other means of fishing, such as trotline, gigging, or bow and arrow.
So if you are one of those people that would like to see your name in the record book, then check out the list of state record fish, do some research and get to it. If you do hook into a potential record there are some rules you must follow:
1. Fish MUST be caught on rod and line and MUST be hooked and played by only one person. (Except for unrestricted division).
2. Fish MUST be caught in accordance with Oklahoma Fishing Regulations.
3. No fish caught from any hatchery or commercial put-and-take lake is eligible.
4. Accredited or certified weight scales MUST be used to weigh the fish. Accredited steel measuring tapes MUST be used to measure the fish. The fish should be measured over the side from tip of nose to tip of tail (tail lobes pressed together) giving length of fish in inches. Measure the girth of the fish in inches around its widest point. Three witnesses, one of which must be an employee of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, must witness the weighing and measuring of the fish and sign the affidavit.
5. The fish MUST be preserved in a live-weight condition until approved by an Oklahoma Wildlife Fisheries biologist or technician, and an official letter of verification from the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has been received by the angler.
6. A clear photograph showing a close-up side view of the fish MUST accompany the completed fish affidavit form. All photographs become the property of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
7. The Department reserves the right to collect fish scale, tissue or spine samples to check fish identification and to refuse any questionable fish affidavit submitted. The affidavit must be submitted within 30 days of the date the fish is caught.
8. In addition to rod and line records, an Unrestricted Division includes the heaviest of those species taken by other legal means (bow and arrow, gig, spear, trotline, jugline, bankline, etc.) TYING or EXCEEDING the weight of existing rod and line records.
For more information on fish of Oklahoma, state records (and pictures of those records) and where to fish, check out the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservations website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.