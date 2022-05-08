There is something that drives us to be better than everyone else! I guess you could call it “competitive nature.” Whether that is to out preform someone in sports, or to eat more hotdogs, or just to get the best parking spot in the lot!
In hunting, we see “trophy hunters” who target big deer (or other game). They will pass up smaller deer, sometimes watching, waiting and studying a big buck for years before actually pulling the trigger or bow string.
For anglers, it is getting their name in the record book.
I have done stories on anglers that have really geared their fishing to catching big fish of a certain species. Some anglers at Lake Ellsworth specifically go after big blue catfish by upscaling their rods, reels and baits, then targeting areas of the lake that provide deeper water and good habitat for the big fish. Catching fish in the 50-to-60-pound range is common for these anglers, and every once-in-a-while, they hook into a real bruiser.
Don’t think that all “record” fish have to be caught using surf rods and heavy duty line.
A completely new type of fishing, called “micro fishing” is taking the sport by storm. Using small, micro, rods, reels and tiny baits.
Some reachable records can be caught with ultralight equipment and 4-pound test. In fact there are three or four fish species in Oklahoma that no angler has registered a record. Now before you get the idea that anyone can turn in a yellow bullhead catfish and claim a spot on the official state record list, these fish do have minimum requirements before the record can be claimed.
“If we do not have a current rod and reel record for a species, the minimum weight to be considered has to be at least 60% of the unrestricted record,” said Ryan Ryswyk, Southwest fisheries supervisor. “If there is not an unrestricted record for a species, we will consider them on a case-by-case basis. We suspect there will be more and more of these as micro fishing becomes more popular.”
Until recently, the state record for gizzard shad, a fish considered a baitfish, had gone unclaimed. But not anymore! Rusty Dye recently caught the first official state record for the species. His fish, that had to weigh more than two pounds to qualify, tipped the scales at 3 pounds, 7 ounces.
Other fish without a record listed, and the required size are: rockbass sunfish, 1 lbs; brown bullhead, 2lbs. 14 oz; warmouth sunfish, 1 lbs; longear sunfish, 1/2 lbs.
I asked Ryswyk what he thought might be the easiest state records to catch on rod and reel in SW Oklahoma? Here is how he ranked them and why:
1. Spotted sucker
2. Golden Redhorse
3. Shortnose gar
“I pick Spotted sucker and Golden redhorse because the minimum weights to be considered are fairly low (spotted sucker — 1 lb 11 oz; golden redhorse — 5 lbs 4 oz),” he said. “Over the years we have encountered these species at or above the minimum weights. If we are encountering these record-sized species on a fairly regular basis with our sampling gear, we can expect a reasonable chance for an angler to catch one of record size.”
Fisheries staff for ODWC sample largemouth bass on an annual basis statewide. They have tens of thousands of hours of electrofishing samples and rarely (maybe never) encounter a largemouth bass over the current record. However, in his 15-year career electrofishing in SW Oklahoma he has often encountered these “less sought-after” species that would be a state record if caught by an angler.
“I pick shortnose gar because I feel like they aren’t often targeted with rod and reel and there are fish out there heavier than the current rod and reel record. It can be difficult sometimes to actually get a hook stuck in a gar’s mouth because their mouths are very hard and boney, so they are a little more difficult to catch.”
There are other lures available with frayed nylon string (similar to a skirt on a spinnerbait but different material) that easily entangle the teeth when bit.
“The rumor on the street is that there have been several potential record saugeye caught at Lake Ellsworth that were never certified. Ellsworth has plenty of gizzard shad (a preferred prey item for saugs) so I do think the potential is there,” added Ryswyk. “The current record is 10 pounds. That’s a big saugeye! But given the food availability, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a big female caught in February or march that is full of eggs weigh in over the 10-pound mark.”
“I’m more of a non-gamefish guy and enjoy the fish that most folks don’t even know about,” Said Clayton Porter, Southwest fisheries biologist. “I’ve taken up microfishing in the last few years just to catch some species of minnows, darters, and small rough fish to change the pursuit up, and it’s been quite enjoyable.”
Porter lists these as potential record pursuits:
1. Golden Redhorse — one of my favorite fish, here in SW we have seen these beauties in the Medicine Creek drainage.
2. Longear Sunfish — Minimum weight is ½ lbs but I have seen some dandies that come from refuge lakes and Medicine Creek. best advice, target them on beds where you can be target specific for bigger fish
3. Warmouth Sunfish — Another question on minimum weight required, but if the shoe fits for a large Warmouth biologists would certainly consider it. Refuge lakes, specifically French and Jed Johnson
4. Saugeye — I second Ryan’s advice. Lots of great saugeyes in Ellsworth and some of our other SW lakes.
5. Yellow Bullhead — may be a longshot but hit muddy farm ponds with a bobber and worms, hotdogs, or slim jim snack.
Porter also offered a couple of records he thinks could fall across the state – we have 180 species of fish in this great state, I personally think with some effort these two records could be broke fairly easily — Shovelnose Sturgeon and Redfin/Grass Pickerel. Two lesser-known fish species, but with some research and effort, you might could get in the record book.
Porter added that anglers should brush up on their fish ID.
“It is important and fun to learn about those species when taking on the challenge of pursuit of a record. Many times when folks call its after hours for us to verify a record so we try to ID the fish over the phone with either pictures or visual characteristics to save both parties time and effort for a mis-ID fish.”
The ODWC’s website has information about common game fish, but there are also guide books and websites with other “less common” descriptions.
One more clarification on the state records list – there are actually two lists. The first is the Official Rod and Line record list, for fish that are caught using traditional rods and reels. The second list is the Official Unrestricted record list, open to other means of fishing, such as trotline, gigging, or bow and arrow.
So if you are one of those people that would like to see your name in the record book, then check out the list of state record fish, do some research and get to it. If you do hook into a potential record there are some rules you must follow:
1. Fish MUST be caught on rod and line and MUST be hooked and played by only one person. (Except for unrestricted division).
2. Fish MUST be caught in accordance with Oklahoma Fishing Regulations.
3. No fish caught from any hatchery or commercial put-and-take lake is eligible.
4. Accredited or certified weight scales MUST be used to weigh the fish. Accredited steel measuring tapes MUST be used to measure the fish. The fish should be measured over the side from tip of nose to tip of tail (tail lobes pressed together) giving length of fish in inches. Measure the girth of the fish in inches around its widest point. Three witnesses, one of which must be an employee of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, must witness the weighing and measuring of the fish and sign the affidavit.
5. The fish MUST be preserved in a live-weight condition until approved by an Oklahoma Wildlife Fisheries biologist or technician, and an official letter of verification from the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has been received by the angler.
6. A clear photograph showing a close-up side view of the fish MUST accompany the completed fish affidavit form. All photographs become the property of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
7. The Department reserves the right to collect fish scale, tissue or spine samples to check fish identification and to refuse any questionable fish affidavit submitted. The affidavit must be submitted within 30 days of the date the fish is caught.
8. In addition to rod and line records, an Unrestricted Division includes the heaviest of those species taken by other legal means (bow and arrow, gig, spear, trotline, jugline, bankline, etc.) TYING or EXCEEDING the weight of existing rod and line records.
For more information on fish of Oklahoma, state records (and pictures of those records) and where to fish, check out the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservations website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.