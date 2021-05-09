There is something that drives us to be better than everyone else! I guess you could call it “competitive nature.” Whether that is to out preform someone in sports, or to eat more hotdogs, or just to get the best parking spot in the lot!
In hunting, we see “trophy hunters” who target big deer (or other game). They will pass up smaller deer, sometimes watching, waiting and studying a big buck for years before actually pulling the trigger or bow string.
For anglers, it is getting their name in the “record book.”
I have done stories on anglers that have really geared their fishing to catching big fish of a certain species. Some anglers at Lake Ellsworth specifically go after big blue catfish by upscaling their rods, reels and baits, then targeting areas of the lake that provide deeper water and good habitat for the big fish. Catching fish in the 50-60 pound range is common for these anglers, and every once-in-a-while, they hook into a real bruiser.
Don’t think that all “record” fish have to be caught using surf rods and heavy duty line. There are some reachable records that can be caught with ultralight equipment and 4-pound test. In fact there are right at half a dozen fish species in Oklahoma that no angler has registered a record. Now before you get the idea that anyone can turn in a yellow bullhead catfish and claim a spot on the official state record list, these fish do have minimum requirements before the record can be claimed.
Until recently, the state record for spotted sucker, a relatively unknown bottom dweller with a downturned mouth, had gone unclaimed. But not anymore! Elmore City angler Noah Smith recently caught the first official stae record for the species. His fish, that had to weigh more than two pounds to qualify, tipped the scales at 2-pounds 8-ounces.
Fish without a record listed, and the required size are: rockbass sunfish, 1 lbs; brown bullhead, 2lbs. 14 oz; gizzard shad, 2 lbs. 3 oz; warmouth sunfish, 1 lbs; longear sunfish, 1/2 lbs.
One more clarification on the state records list – there are actually two lists. The first is the Official Rod and Line record list, for fish that are caught using traditional rods and reels. The second list is the Official Unrestricted record list, open to other means of fishing, such as trotline, gigging, or bow and arrow.
So if you are one of those people that would like to see your name in the record book, then check out the list of state record fish, do some research and get to it. If you do hook into a potential record there are some rules you must follow:
1. Fish MUST be caught on rod and line and MUST be hooked and played by only one person. (Except for unrestricted division).
2. Fish MUST be caught in accordance with Oklahoma Fishing Regulations.
3. No fish caught from any hatchery or commercial put-and-take lake is eligible.
4. Accredited or certified weight scales MUST be used to weigh the fish. Accredited steel measuring tapes MUST be used to measure the fish. The fish should be measured over the side from tip of nose to tip of tail (tail lobes pressed together) giving length of fish in inches. Measure the girth of the fish in inches around its widest point. Three witnesses, one of which must be an employee of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, must witness the weighing and measuring of the fish and sign the affidavit.
5. The fish MUST be preserved in a live-weight condition until approved by an Oklahoma Wildlife Fisheries biologist or technician, and an official letter of verification from the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has been received by the angler.
6. A clear photograph showing a close-up side view of the fish MUST accompany the completed fish affidavit form. All photographs become the property of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
7. The Department reserves the right to collect fish scale, tissue or spine samples to check fish identification and to refuse any questionable fish affidavit submitted. The affidavit must be submitted within 30 days of the date the fish is caught.
8. In addition to rod and line records, an Unrestricted Division includes the heaviest of those species taken by other legal means (bow and arrow, gig, spear, trotline, jugline, bankline, etc.) TYING or EXCEEDING the weight of existing rod and line records.
For more information on fish of Oklahoma, state records (and pictures of those records) and where to fish, check out the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservations website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 64 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie, white bass and walleye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water low 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water low 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Saugeye fair on sassy shad and small lures in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation 1.18 ft. above normal, water 60s and stirred. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Reservoir release is 739 cfs as of Tuesday, May 4. White bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on minnows and sassy shad along creek channels and dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.