The first half of this week had a feel of Spring, but the last part reminds us that the groundhog did see his shadow and winter is still around.
A sign of Spring, however, is the return of some of the migrating bird species, and one of the most interesting of these is the Purple Martin.
A friend of mine, Pam Hixon, reported to me last week that the first scouts of the martin return began showing up at her houses, and the others should be soon to follow.
Purple Martins are the only bird species in the eastern half of North America entirely dependent upon human-supplied nesting cavities for reproduction. It can be a challenge to establish a Purple Martin colony, but once a colony is established the tiny swooping acrobats will provide joy and insect relief for the new landlords.
If you are new to the purple martin game, then the suggestions below will help you succeed.
Educate Yourself — Learn everything you can about Purple Martins. Talk with other martin landlords and visit the web site (www.purplemartin.org) of the Purple Martin Conservation Association, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding Purple Martins through landlord education and scientific research. Read the book: “Enjoying Purple Martins More” by Richard Wolinski and/or the “Stokes’ Purple Martin Book,” by Donald & Lillian Stokes.
If you want more information, then join the PMCA and receive the informative Purple Martin Update magazine.
Choose the Right Location — Martins have very specific space requirements. One of the main reasons people fail to attract martins is that they place their martin housing incorrectly.
Martin housing should be in the center of the largest open spot available, about 30-120 feet from human housing. Place the housing where you can see it so you can enjoy watching and hearing the martins.
There should be no trees within 40 feet, preferably 60 feet, of the housing. In the southern half of their breeding range, martins are less fussy about house placement, so sometimes housing can be within 25 feet of trees and still attract martins. But the farther housing is placed from trees, the better. Housing height should be in the range of 10-17 feet. Don’t attach wires to the house or pole, especially if they lead to trees, buildings, or the ground. Predators can use the wires to access the housing.
Put Up Manageable Housing — Your chances for success will be better if your housing is easy to manage. Choose a pole that telescopes, or is equipped with a winch or rope & pulley, and housing that has easy access to the compartments. Houses and gourds should be white, or a light color. White housing attracts martins best and reflects sunlight, keeping nestlings cooler.
Cavity floor dimensions should be at least 6” x 6”, but larger cavities (7” x 12”) are preferred by martins, and offer better protection from predators and rain. Unfortunately, larger compartments are also attractive to European Starlings, but a modification to the entrance hole will minimize starling problems. A round entrance hole of 2-1/8” is preferred by the martins, but they will use a range from 1-3/4” to 2-3/8.” Make sure there is adequate ventilation and drainage in each nest cavity. Many houses can be improved if need be.
Add insulation to the attic, remodel interiors to offer double-size compartments, and add porch dividers to houses with shared porches. Dividers help keep males from claiming extra compartments, and can double occupancy rates. They also keep nestlings from wandering to other compartments where they can get lost and die, or steal food from younger nestlings, causing them to starve.
Open Housing at the Right Time — Adult martins are rarely attracted to new breeding sites — they return to the sites where they bred previously. Typically, it is subadult martins (last year’s young) that colonize new sites, and they begin arriving about 4 weeks after the first adults in the northern third of the martin’s breeding range, 6 weeks after the adults in the middle of the range, and 8 weeks after the adults in the southern third. At uncolonized sites then, opening housing when the “scouts” are due decreases chances of attracting martins by giving House Sparrows and starlings 4-8 weeks to claim the site before the subadult martins arrive.
To improve your chances, keep housing closed until it’s time for subadults to arrive (purplemartin.org offers migration-timing map for adult arrival).
At active sites, the first martins usually show up within a week or two of previous years’ arrival dates. The strategy at active colony sites is to have your housing ready, but keep it closed until some martins return. Martin migration is a drawn-out affair, with birds arriving for 8-12 weeks in the north, 16-20 weeks in the south. Martins can arrive and begin nesting up through the end of June, range-wide, so keep your housing ready; don’t close it up, or let other birds use it.
Don’t Close it Too Soon — Don’t close the entrances, or take the housing down, until late August, as fledglings will be searching for next year’s breeding sites in late summer.
Increase Your Chances — A few things can be done to make your site more attractive to Purple Martins. Offer a combination of houses and gourds. Play a dawnsong recording. Add a Purple Martin decoy or two. Place 1-2” of nesting material in the bottom of each compartment.
For information on the Purple Martin Conservation Association and receiving the quarterly Purple Martin Update magazine, visit the web site: www.purplemartin.org.
Hackberry Flat Hosting Spring Migration Tours
Oklahoma wetlands are a popular stopover for many migrating shorebirds and the Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of tours at the renowned Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area that features these northern-bound travelers.
“Hackberry Flat is a major refueling station for these birds, and they take full advantage of our wetland units in late April and early May,” said Melynda Hickman, biologist for the Wildlife Department. “Our tours will take visitors on an open-air trailer ride around the most active units so they can experience these wetland habitats at a truly amazing time.”
Visitors will have nine opportunities to tour the wetlands with a biologist Fridays and Saturdays from April 16 through May 8. Reservations are required for these free events and children must be at least 8 years old due to the length of tours. Contact Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or by calling (405) 990-4977 for more information. For a complete list of dates and times, check out the Friends of Hackberry Flat Facebook page.
To get to the Hackberry Flat Center, from the south side of Frederick, take U.S. 183 south for one mile, then go east on Airport Road for three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and continue six miles. Watch for signs to the center.
Youth Spring Turkey Season set to open
Youth hunters waiting for April to arrive so they can go turkey hunting will get a head start this year in the form of a hunting season designed just for them, in fact, this year they can start April 3.
Slated for April 3-4 statewide (except for the Southeast part of the state), the youth spring turkey season will be open to hunters 17 years old and younger.
For youth ages 16 and 17, getting certified in the hunter education course offered by the Department is the first step to participating in the youth season. Several courses are still available. Log on to wildlifedepartment.com for course dates and locations as well as other hunter education information, including the online course.
Youth ages 16 and 17 must also possess a hunting license unless exempt. For exemptions, consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide.”
Youth under 16 years old are exempt from the purchase of a hunting license and they and are not required to take the hunter education course. All youth turkey hunters must possess a turkey license unless exempt.
Consult pages 60-61 of the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Guide for complete regulations.
If a youth participates in the season but doesn’t harvest a turkey, they can use their unfilled license to hunt turkeys during the regular spring season.
The youth season limit is one tom turkey, which is included in the county and regular spring season limits.
All youth participants must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older while hunting during the youth spring season. Adults who are supervising youth hunters during the season may not hunt or carry any firearms or archery equipment, except under provisions of the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act and Oklahoma Firearms Act.
Non-resident youth, 14-17 years old, must possess a nonresident annual hunting license and a turkey license. Non-resident youth under 14 are exempt from the annual hunting license but must have a turkey license.
“Turkey season involves a lot of action, which is good for young hunters,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the ODWC. “This youth turkey season is going to be exciting for a lot of youngsters and the adults who take them hunting.”
Meek reminds youth hunters of a few safety tips to remember while participating in the youth season:
Conceal harvested birds and decoys while walking through the woods.
Sit with your back against a tree that is large enough to hide your whole body.
Set up decoys to the side of you rather than directly in front of you.
Avoid wearing colors such as red, white or blue while turkey hunting since these are common turkey colors.
If you see another hunter approaching, speak to them clearly rather than whistling or calling to them with a turkey call.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye, largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish slow on punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation above normal, water lower 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs around docks, points and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows at 6-10 ft. along creek channels and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 10-20 ft. around rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Reservoir release is 23 cfs on Sunday March 14. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.