Both Altus and Eisenhower will be seeking their first wins of the season when they face off at Cameron Stadium tonight.
But for Eisenhower coach Eric Gibson, it’s about more than getting the first win of the season. Across the field from him will be his mentor, the man he calls his “Yoda”.
In 2014, Gibson got hired to be the defensive coordinator at Southwestern Oklahoma State under head coach Dan Cocannouer. When Cocannauer decided to return to Altus, the place where his coaching journey started, it meant Gibson would be facing his mentor in Week 2.
“He’s one of the coaches I respect the most. I called him this week to trade film and said, ‘What’s up, Master and Commander?’ because that’s what he is to me,” Gibson said. “I have nothing but respect for him.
Eisenhower (0-1) put up 34 points through two quarters before a rough second half against MacArthur. Meanwhile, Altus (0-2), which is shifting away from its trademark flexbone, has experienced growing pains through two weeks. But Gibson knows his team can’t take the Bulldogs lightly.
“It’s something I look forward to, but it’s a situation where I’m sure he’s got something up his sleeve for me, too,” Gibson said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.