Tony Puccino struck out 10 Ardmore batters, allowed just one hit and also drove in 3 runs for the Highlanders in a commanding 10-0 win over the Tigers in just five innings in a district game on Monday in the Highlanders’ first home game of the season.
Puccino had two hits, a double and triple, while also keeping the Tiger bats quiet on the mound.
Eli Goodner also had a triple and scored twice, while Julian Love had a double for Mac.
MacArthur (1-1) plays at Ardmore today in the second leg of the home-and-home.