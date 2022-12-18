Amanda Price posted her fourth career perfect 300 game last week while bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes.
One of the generation of youth bowlers from several years back who excelled then and continue to be at the top of the charts on a regular basis, Amanda (Bennett) Price rolled her first 300 game almost 10 years ago at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
She also rolled a pair of perfectos at Hog Pin Bowl, with a couple of 11 in a row games in between during the 2015-2016 time frame.
In the meantime, life happened, Amanda married Tyler Price and the power-couple started a family.
Though they have let up a bit on the tournaments and league play, they are both still active in the sport and both still scoring well.
Amanda started this set with a 215 game before lining up in game two for 12 strikes and a perfect 300 score.
Game three was a 214, giving her a 729 for series.
Amanda may have been nudged just a bit as her opponent on this night, Zari Conway who had the front seven in the same game.
It was reported that both bowlers rolled Brooklyn strikes in the seventh frame and though Amanda found her line again, Zari was unable to carry and ended up with a 246.
It was also reported that Tyler Price did his best to beat wifey out of her glory with his own 300 at-tempt in game three.
Tyler went front eight before leaving a 7-pin that left him at bay with a 279 game and a 722 for se-ries.
In other league highlights, Phil Kilmartin top the men’s honor roll with a 787 from the Socialites sen-ior league last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Kilmartin put games of 265, 256 and 266 together to make up the series.
Bob Carter was in the running, scoring 268, 236 and 227 for a 731.
Kilmartin came back that same night and shot 235, 256 and 257 for a 748 to lead in the Early Birds.
Richard Jacoby posted the high set in the senior Goodtimes where he had games of 268, 212 and 259 for a 739, the same total rolled by Duncan McDonald in the Guys and Dolls.
McDonald rolled 226, 245 and 268 for a last hooray while he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Robert Copeland was the TNT league’s bowler of the week with a 733 on games of 244, 232 and 257, followed by Mark Hill who rolled 258, 226 and 241 for a 725.
Tory Morales took the reins to lead in Goodyear league play with games of 235, 225 and 269 for a 729 and Matt Casey was the Suburban’s league only star with 713 thanks to a 278 opener, followed by 224, and 211.
Brandon Hurta put the Tuesday Night Mixed league in the news with 246, 257 and 202 for a 705 and congratulations goes out to Sam Turner for a 265 opener in the Friday Night Mixed Rollers, one pin shy of 100 over average in a single game.
Youth league news
Alexander Heimbrock led youth bowlers in the TBird Legends league with 558 that included a 213 for the high game of the day.
Ali Biscaino was only a pin shy, scoring a 557 with a 202 for her high game of the day.
But best of all was the third place finisher Kalan Hicks who rolled 207, 148 and 163, a 518, off a 133 average.
Keanna Biscaino was the HotShots top scorer with a 436 series that was consistent with games of 140, 149 and 147.
And in the MiniShots bumper assist league, William Hern had a 107 game and Knox Hill rolled a 112.
“Now if we could just get them to pay attention to when it is their turn,” silent thoughts from bumper coaches Dena Hicks and Walter Keithley.
No-Tap Colorama results
Barry Morris took first place with an 880 series that included games of 249, 278 and 287.
John Fortner took second with 813 and thanks to the only no-tap 300 game of the day, defending champion Sam Bowman finished in third with 810.
Diane Frame had a super day scoring 245, 252 and 288 for the ladies high series of 926.
Hard to beat that!
Sue Avis settled for a humble 804 for second place.
Scratch singles winners were the same as the handicap winners only in a different order.
Morris stayed in first with 814 sweeping the day’s events.
Fortner and Bowman switched with Bowman winning second for a 759 to Fortner’s 747.
Strike pot winners included James Halstead Jr., Roy Johnson, Diane Frame and Don Ginter Jr. and results of the Mystery Doubles event were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Damon Foster/John Fortner, 572
Gm. 1, 2nd – Mike Peckinpaugh/Richard Payette, 514
Gm. 2, 1st – Diane Frame/Cleo Travis, 594
Gm. 2, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr/Barry Morris, 584
Gm. 3, 1st – Don Ginter Jr/Barry Morris, 564T
Gm. 3, 2nd – Mike Peckinpaugh/Richard Payette, 564T
James Halstead Jr. only knocked over nineteen pins going for the “21 Jackpot” but Diane Frame had no problem rolling trip 7’s to win the Match Play pot that was a doozy!
Don Ginter Jr. kept the winning streak going when he succeeded in getting the required “Pill Draw” total of a three count but that was it for winners in the challenge shots.
Mike Peckinpaugh was unable to leave a split and Cleo Travis let Waldo get away.
And lastly, Sue Avis needed to convert the 5-6-7-8-9 in the “Make That Spare” challenge, which was not an easy task and she left the 6-7.
Join the fun every Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.