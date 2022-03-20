Tracy Price celebrated a birthday to remember, posting a perfect 300 game to cap off the night’s festivi-ties during the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks this past week.
Price did not start off like it was going to be an eventful affair but by game three the strikes he had been denied in the first two games showed up to give the bowler his seventh career perfect 300.
Ironically, research showed that Price’s last 300 game, rolled three years ago, came on the day before his birthday.
Price had 189-190 going into game three so his series was never a factor; however, to go along with the week’s high game, this league also gave us the week’s high series of 751 from Terry Justus.
Justus rolled 279, 216 and 256 to make up the nice set.
Jacoby Rolls 11-in-a-row, 279
Richard Jacoby made it back to the honor’s list, rolling an 11 in a row game that started off with an open frame while bowling in last Tuesday night’s His and Hers at Thunderbird.
Jacoby kicked off the night with one of those classic ‘tad high’ 4-9 splits. He picked off one and proceed-ed to seek revenge with the next eleven strikes in a row to score the 279.
After a rough go in game two that ended up at 188, Jacoby closed out the night with a 258 for a 725 for the night’s high series.
Other League Highlights
Phil Kilmartin and James Ray tied with 748 for second highest series on the honor roll.
Kilmartin was bowling in Friday night’s Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes where he rolled games of 257, 235 and 256 to post the league’s only 700 series of the night for his version of the 748.
Ray’s set came from Thursday night’s TNT league, also at Thunderbird, where he had games of 279, 268 and 201 for his 748 total.
Following Ray was Nathan Baggett who was in the zone as well, going 203, 238 and 289 for a 730.
Jack Thee led the way in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks with games of 254, 245 and 246 for a 745 series and Terry Justus got in on this action as well with games of 269, 222 and 236 for a 727.
Meanwhile, Kathi Keithley landed a career high game of 257 for game two and walked away with her first career 600 series of 625 on her first Suburban league appearance.
And on the Goodyear front, congratulations go to Fred Lohr for posting this week’s high game of 265.
Lohr just missed the century mark with this game that was 96 pins over his 169 average.
Senior Highlights
Robert Copeland rolled the senior league high series of 728 during last Monday’s Socialites gathering where he put up games of 246, 248 and 234.
Richard Jacoby was in the mix in this league as well, rolling 226, 267 and 227 for a 720.
Dale Perry was the Entertainers bowler of the week with a 718 on games of 237, 248 and 233 and Phil Kilmartin rolled 227, 259 ad 224 for a 710 to lead in the Goodtimes.
The honor roll high series for the women also came from the Goodtimes where congratulations are in order for Sue Avis.
Avis had games of 230, 212 and 197 to sum up a 639 series that just so happens to be a career high.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk led youth bowlers with a consistent 677 series bowled in the TBird Legend. Burk had games of 223, 227 and 227.
Mikey York put up the youth high game of 242 for his third game of the Legends and a shout out to Mat-thew Smith who, bowling off a 98 average, had games of 178, 211 and 130 for a 519 series.
Joseph Resler is getting the hang of his new fingertip grip, rolling a 126 and a 102 game off a 94 aver-age in the TBird HotShots where Emily Mitchell finished up with a 121 game.
Ali Biscaino is tearing up the lanes in the Oak Trees youth league at Twin Oaks, leading the last two weeks with a 534 series and a 196 game in week 22 and a 491 series accompanied by a 199 game in week 23.
Southwest Tournament News
Word was received that our band of merry travelers has done quite well at the annual Southwest Tour-nament that is held at North Rock lanes in Wichita, KS every year.
A quick shout out to Brandon Tipton, Jim Bomboy and Tim Lundquist for rolling a 300 game during the event.
My apologizes if I’ve missed anyone but these were all that were reported thus far, along with a congratu-lations to Jimmy Bomboy (Boo) for a 300 game bowled in another Wichita…Falls that is, while bowling at South Lanes in Sheppard AFB last Wednesday.
No-Tap News
For a change from the usual, Rick Olson topped the Tuesday No-Tappers high scores list with an 814 for series that included one of three no-tap 300 games rolled during the last session.
Olson started his set with the perfecto and then added 266 and 248 to make up the series.
Ronnie King was on hand to sub and put up an 809 for his outing that went 244, 300 and 265.
Kenny Ratke rounded out the list of over-achievers with an 803 on games of 278, 263 and 262.
David Fishbeck started off with a no-tap 300 game but laid back on the next two to stay out of the lime-light this week.
And congrats to Liz Patterson for a near triplicate that went 215, 214 and 214 for a 643 series.
The Senior No-Tap Colorama saw some new faces at the cash-out counter starting with Randy Travis who took first place in the men’s handicap division with a 789.
Don Ginter Jr. was a close second with 787 and Johnnie Scheid slid into third with a 780.
Scheid’s 780 series was good enough to win first in the Scratch event, followed by Troy Hardin, 754 and Sam Bowman, 729.
And taking first place in the women’s division with an 838 was Jayme Wilkerson whose high game of the day was a 264.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Johnnie Scheid/Sam Bowman, 539
Gm. 1, 2nd – Damon Foster/Troy Hardin, 520
Gm. 2, 1st – Randy Travis/Jayme Wilkerson, 634
Gm. 2, 2nd – Johnnie Scheid/Sam Bowman, 558
Gm. 3, 1st – Randy Travis/Jayme Wilkerson, 577
Gm. 3, 2nd – Cleo Travis/Don Ginter Jr., 530
Strike pot winners included Troy Hardin, Mike Peckinpaugh, Diane Frame, Marshall Miller and Don Ginter Jr.