A couple of our local bowlers had strikes coming from both directions to make this week’s top sto-ries recognizing their 11 (strikes) in a row achievements.
Tim Lundquist was first with his efforts coming from the Goodyear Bowling League at Thunderbird Lanes on Sunday, Feb. 26th.
Lundquist had a rough start with games of 182 and 195 before figuring out what he needed to do to get at least a little closer to his 224 average.
After a spare the first frame of game three, Lundquist went off the sheet for a 290 score.
This is Lundquist’s third 290 score this season to go along with another 11 in a row variation, 278, and a perfect 300 game.
Our next 11 in a row was a perfect game attempt by Tyler Price while bowling in the His and Hers’ league, also at Thunderbird Lanes, on Tuesday, Feb. 28th.
Price started the night looking for the big score, running the first eleven strikes before a seven count on his final throw ended his search with a 297 for score.
Price came back with games of 180 and 235 to sum up a 712 for the night.
In between that Sunday night and the Tuesday night league was Monday night’s Early Birds where we find this week’s high series of 759 posted by Jimmy ‘Boo’ Bomboy.
Bomboy had games of 268, 212 and 279 to make up the super set.
Ronnie King was also on spot in the Early Birds, rolling 234, 222 and 246 for a 702.
Lundquist faired quite a bit better a few days before rolling the 11 in a row, putting together a 748 in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Lundquist rolled 277, 257 and 214 to lead the league with the total.
Patrick Mullins followed with 727 that went 248, 254 and 225 and Dave Yett chimed in with a 720 on games of 226, 256 and 238.
Matt Casey rounded out the Suburban league’s heavy hitters with games of 256, 210 and 235 for a 701.
Kenny Ratke put senior league play in the news with a nice 743 bowled in the Entertainers. Ratke zoned in for games of 256, 238 and 249.
Since we are on the subject, Ratke also topped the Goodtimes league with a 718 that included games of 215, 247 and 256.
Chad Perry was the TNT bowler of the week with 737 on games of 234, 244 and 259 and congratu-lations to Kentrina Newell for bowling games of 110, 117 and 135 off a 73 average.
Price may have had the high game/honor score of the night but Richard Jacoby got kudos for high series in the His and Hers where he had games of 241, 247 and 238 for a 726.
Bruce Flack led in the Friday night Guys and Dolls with games of 214, 238 and 267 for a 719 and Jim Bomboy Sr. made the show with games of 206, 240 and 259 for a 705 series in the Tuesday Night Mixed.
And for the one you don’t see very often, congrats to Bill Cox for converting the 8-10 split in the So-cialites.
Youth Highlights
The Legends youth bowlers struggled a bit as scores show Caden Burk in the lead with a 546, well below his 201 average, but consistent nonetheless with games of 179, 187 and 180.
The U12 HotShots however had a lot of excitement as Lee Perry stroked out a career high 397 se-ries that included a career high game of 150, his first game of the day.
Perry followed with games of 144 and 103 to make up the series.
Dominic “DJ” Scott also managed to bowl a career high game of 157 and Kanani Biscaino put her first 100 game in the books of 113.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Results from Feb. 24th — A couple of bowlers from south of the border invaded the senior no-tap event at Thunderbird Lanes, showing locals how easy it is to score big.
Leading with games of 252, 300 and 300 was Joe Kelly of Wichita Falls, totaling out at 852.
Second place went to Mike Peckinpaugh who rolled 256, 234 and 300 for an 847 handicap total and defending champion, Kevin Pair, held on at third place with 824 on scratch scores of 168, 204 and 278.
Lil Johnson kept the crown for another week, posting 252, 261 and 265 for the ladies top series of 832, followed by Cathy Shuman who had a 773 handicap series for second.
Kelly took Scratch Singles with his 852, followed by Peckinpaugh with 790, Johnson, 778 and Duane Hurwitz took fourth with a 753.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – John Fortner/Charles Norman, 539
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cathy Shuman/Malden Smith, 533
Gm. 2, 1st – Richard Payette/Mike Peckinpaugh, 549
Gm. 2, 2nd – Roy Johnson/Billy Carrion, 535
Gm. 3, 1st – Joe Kelly/Damon Foster, 623
Gm. 3, 2nd – DeWayne Lowe/Lil Johnson, 583
For the first time ever, Strike Pot tickets are now three per game to allow for more winners.
Added tickets equaled to more winners of strike pot tickets. This week’s list included Roy Olson, Gary Webster, Duane Hurwitz and DeWayne Lowe.
Hurwitz also hit the Make That Spare Challenge, converting the 1-3-4-8-10 for a little extra “lunch” money.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate but do not have to be in a senior league.