The His and Hers league is still looking to grow their weekly Tuesday night outing at Thunderbird Lanes but Tyler Price isn’t waiting around for any competition to get his game in check.
Price came out of the gate with 245, 244 and tacked on a 270 for good measure to lead on the honor roll with a 759 for series.
Nate Baggett was a close second in the first week of the TNT league, scoring 234, 254 and 235 for a 723.
Kellan Hill boasted a 709 on games of 248, 254 and 207, also in the TNT, tying David Fishbeck’s efforts in the Goodyear league where he put together games of 245, 250 and 214.
Scores from senior league play show Dale Perry topping the daytime action with a 679 from the Entertainers, thanks to the assist of a 276 middle game score.
Youth News
Youth league play at Thunderbird Lanes started last Saturday where we find the next generation of high rollers moving in.
Caden Burk led the youth guns with 665 on games of 235, 206 and 224 followed by Mikey York who rolled 185, 173 and 246 for a 604.
Alexander Heimbrock was third highest of the TBird Legends with a 602 that went 153, 201 and 248.
Symphony Smith led in the HotShots U12 division with 364 on games of 112, 135 and 117 and Cooper Hall rolled his first career 100 game of 103 in the TBird MiniShots, bumper assist league.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Lee Brown was the star performer in the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon scoring no-tap games of 296, 300 and 288 for a whopping 884 scratch series that equaled 947 with his handicap.
Mike Peckinpaugh gave it a good try with games of 258, 270 and 268 but could only reach 829 with his minimal handicap bonus.
And James Halstead Jr. was the third place contestant with 803 on games of 159, 298 and 202.
Kudos to Roy Olson for kicking off the day with a no-tap 300 game but his game three score kept him from the cashing in the men’s handicap division.
Teri Jester also had an impressive set, taking first place in the ladies division with an 829 series made up of games of 253, 264 and 264.
Peggy Towne was next best with 782 that included her scratch scores of 246, 240 and 200.
Scratch singles winners were Lee Brown, 884, Mike Peckinpaugh, 796 and Roy Olson, 744, and the Mystery Doubles matchups went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Lee Brown/Randy Travis, 558
Gm. 1, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Mike Peckinpaugh, 547
Gm. 2, 1st – James Halstead Jr/Roy Olson, 626
Gm. 2, 2nd – Lee Brown/Randy Travis, 613
Gm. 3, 1st – Lee Brown/Randy Travis, 567
Gm. 3, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Michael Sneed, 550
Roy Olson, James Halstead Jr. and Diane Frame were the only bowlers to cash in on strike post tick-ets and none of the special challenge shots met their demise either.
Randy Travis rolled six, nine and a strike for twenty-five, not the twenty-one that he needed.
Elaine Henderson knocked down seven and then four to end her quest at “Match Play” and Ken Knoff needed a two count but kicked out eight pins to end his try at the “Pill Draw”.
Lee Brown was unable to leave a split conversion for the “Snake Bite” prize and Roy Olson left a 4-in going for Waldo.
This event is played every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.at Thunderbird Lanes, open to all bowlers age 50 and older.
Tournament News
The Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament will be held next weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4, at Thunderbird Lanes.
Squad times are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The entry fee per team is $74 per team/$37 per bowler.
The tournament will guarantee $500 to first place based on 35 teams entered.
This is a mixed up madness of six different ways of scoring a game of bowling to include a regular ten-pin scored game, a one ball effort where you only get one shot per frame (called “Head-Pin” in this event), a Baker game alternating frames between teammates, a Best Ball, a Scotch game, alternating actual balls thrown and a 9 pin no-tap to tie it all together.
Handicap is calculated according to each game as well, to keep it fair among the players.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes or by contacting Carl Christman, Tournament Director. All proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.