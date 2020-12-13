As promised, not much in the way of bowling news this week.
What the Thanksgiving holiday didn’t get, COVID did, putting leagues on lockdown for a while.
Leagues are handling postponing, rescheduling, etc, on an individual basis so stay in contact with the bowling center or league officers to know your league’s status.
At press time, most leagues are back on the floor with the exception of the senior daytime leagues at Thunderbird Lanes. Those leagues are running on a week to week notice with their safety being the ut-most concern as those are the individuals at highest risk.
League bowlers can expect to be asked to wear a mask except while eating or drinking. This precaution is not just for them but for others who may be vulnerable to this virus.
There is so much more that I’d like to say but this little weekly bowling write up is supposed to be about scores!
So, if we want to get our bowling thing back to the way it was, use common sense people and think of everyone else’s health and in turn, someone will be thinking about yours. It will work.
Okay, off my soapbox and on to what few scores that we have for this week’s league highlights.
League highlights
League play at Twin Oaks marched on last week giving us our one and only 700 series, that included an almost show stopping front ten attempt at a perfect game by Tracy Price.
Price led off in the Tuesday Night Movers with ten strikes in a row before a solid 10-pin remained in the 11th frame, netting him a 289 for openers.
Losing his line in game two, Price only managed a 161 before getting back in the zone for a 268 closer, giving him 718 for the week’s high series and game.
Brian Taub was the heavy hitter in the Tuesday Mixed Up, posting a 677 on games of 237, 215 and 225.
And rounding out the week’s top three on the men’s honor roll was Derek Bennett who rolled 236, 212 and 210 for a 658, shooting off a 177 average, also in the Tuesday Mixed Up.
And for the ladies, Carla Dewberry had the high set of 628 in the Tuesday Night Movers on games of 213, 222 and 193.
Youth
Tori Justice put together a nice series while bowling in the TOBC Oak Trees league last Monday evening.
After starting slow with a 177, Tori lined up for games of 233 and 248 to make up a 658 for the week’s top honors in the youth category.
Thunderbird Lanes’ Saturday morning youth leagues sat out another week to ward off evil spirits and to allow those still recovering another week to mend.
GTO Results
Several of our local bowlers made the trip to bowl in the Greater Tulsa Open tournament held at Andy B’s, and couple will be getting checks in the mail for their efforts.
The event had 493 team entries and unfortunately, the closest any of our local teams got was 71st.
They only paid the top 49 spots but congrats to team Pinning Ain’t Easy, Troy Campain, Shannon Cole-man, David Yett, Demarco Coleman and J. R. Vaughn.
From what I could tell from the unofficial standings, none of our Doubles teams were in the money but we did have a couple of bowlers turn up the heat in Singles.
Putting on the best show was Randy Brammer who rolled 258, 234 and 256 for a 748 that was a tie for 37th place, out of 2172 entries.
Ricky Clark found the line that allowed for games of 212, 211 and 248 for a 743 with handicap and a 49th place finish and J.R. Vaughn, who was a last minute replacement, posted 226, 224 and 243 for a 729 handicap total and an 84th place finish.
Out of that many entries, I would say that was pretty impressive. Congratulations to all.
What’s Happening?
At press time no decision had been made on the Po-Boy and the Senior No Tap event for this coming week. Please contact Thunderbird Lanes for further details on those events.
On another note, with nothing happening now…how about ‘What Happened’ say 15 years ago this week?
The bowling column date was December 11th, 2005, Steven Hauk rolled 813, Bryan Swietek posted his second career 800 of 803, the late Wayne Cox along with James Halstead Jr. and David Fishbeck were all a pin shy of perfect with 11 in a row, 299 games.
How about 10 years ago this week?
That column date was Dec. 12th, 2010 and Johnnie Scheid held the spotlight on his own, posting a 299 game in the former Coors Classic league at Thunderbird Lanes.
And just 5 years ago, for the bowling news dated Dec. 13th 2015, not a single honors score was rolled.
Hmmm, interesting how this game, that is supposed to be getting easier, is somehow losing ground over the last 15 years.
In Memory
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of senior league bowler Howard Thompson.
Howard, along with his wife Linda, joined our bowling community just a few short years ago but was the type of people that instantly became a couple that you would have thought had been here forever.
The Thompson’s moved here from the Denton area just prior to the 2018-19 season and before league had even started, came looking to put their names on the list for the up coming year.
Being avid bowlers, they knew you have to sign up early to get the good spots and before long, were ac-tive in the Socialites, Entertainers, Goodtimes and Club 50 leagues, along with an occasional Senior 9 pin No-Tap tournament.
To say the least, Howard (and Linda) loved to bowl.
It is our understanding that Howard became very ill a couple of weeks ago, inevitably contacting the COVID virus that would ultimately take him from his wife, his family and our bowling community.
Though he was with us a very short while, his memory will live on and he will be dearly missed.
I cannot help but to think that if someone would have worn a mask or washed their hands or stayed home when they should have, would this have happened?