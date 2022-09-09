Most high school football coaches are pleased when they see a large group of freshmen show up each fall because most of them know that often there are success stories just waiting to happen.
Often those freshmen show up as small, timid prospects and while some will not make the grade and quit, there are others like Cache’s Brandon Price who take the steps to grow bigger, to get stronger and then emerge as a starter.
“I think I weighed about 160 or so when I first came up as a freshman,” Price said before Wednesday’s practice. “Now I am 5-10 and weigh 210 and after a good deal of work in the weight room I’m able to help my team.”
His coach says Price is a true “product of the program” and is why he loves seeing these success stories.
“Brandon has been a great part of this program and he’s worked to get to the point where he is impacting our offense,” Coach Faron Griffin said. “He never complains; he just gets out there and does his job.”
That job tonight when the Bulldogs host Elgin for the “Battle of the Wichitas” will be as the starting right offensive tackle.
“Our offense is starting to develop chemistry and the players are meshing at the right time,” the senior said. “Playing on the offensive line involves many factors but footwork is one of the most important. That first step is critical to get in position to make your block and then carry it out. Being strong is important but getting your footwork right is a huge part of being good at your job.”
As the season evolves, different sets, plays and other changes are made to improve the effectiveness of the offense.
“One thing we have been working on is tempo and you just don’t go faster, you have to understand what we are trying to accomplish and everyone has to be ready to execute at that quicker pace,” he said. “We are enjoying that change in tempo and Tyler (quarterback Harbin) plays an important role with his cadence.”
Price loves the challenges of making that good block but he often gets to enjoy having a helping hand.
“We use a good number of double-team blocks and when that’s needed I’m going to block with Jacob Hudson,” Price said. “We really enjoy getting that good block together and really opening a big hole. We have to keep improving the explosiveness of our offense because when we get into the district games we are going to be going against some good defenses.”
While football is front and center for the next two months, there is time in the classroom and Price is working hard to make that move to college a seamless experience.
“I love science and this semester I’m taking STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classes through Cameron because that is the type of career I am hoping to enter,” he said. “Those careers are going to become more and more important in the next few decades.”
Earlier Price talked about his work to bulk up and get bigger and stronger and he was quick to share his recipe for success.
“I eat plenty of protein, especially bulgogi and steak,” he said. “I have always been partial to bulgogi and if I can get a big plate of that I’m happy.”
While that sounds like Price’s celebration meal should to Bulldogs be able to beat Elgin, first things first and that means playing well and being solid in all phases of the game.
“We know this will be a tough game but Tyler (Harbin) is giving our offense more versatility, our defense is swarming to the football and getting better and our special teams are good,” he said. “We ran a fake punt last week and that just gives teams one more thing to think about. Our plan involves a simple motto this season, ‘Brick by Brick’ and right now we just have to keep improving with each practice and each game.”