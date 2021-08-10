More than 500 of the best professional rodeo contestants are converging on Lawton today as the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo breaks the ground for what is stacking up to be another dandy shootout for a part of the purse that should reach $150,000.
The first official performance of the 83rd Rangers Rodeo, sponsored by the Hilliary Family, starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton and the stars will sure be out that night.
However, there will be a preview party today beginning at 5 p.m. when the slack session is held in women’s barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping. There is no admission fee for the slack but those who show up will be getting a preview of the National Finals Rodeo because some of the best will be making their runs today before they head east to Sikeston, Mo., or northwest to Hermiston, Ore., to compete in the other two richest rodeos of the week.
Today, there will be former world champion tie-down ropers like Haven Meged, Caleb Smidt, Shad Mayfield, and Marcos Costa, plus the 2005 all-around world champion Ryan Jarrett who is still showing the young guns he’s a threat every time he backs into the roping chute.
The slack today also features great steer wrestlers like Dru Melvin, Stockton Graves, Bridger Anderson, Tory Johnson, Denell Henderson, and Riley Duvall. Among the top team ropers to compete in the slack will be Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves, and Kaleb Driggers and Lucinei Noguera.
The names in the barrel racing slack won’t disappoint either as former world champion Nellie Miller headlines the field along with Shy-Anne Jarrett, the wife of Ryan Jarrett.
Wednesday night the first official performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and it will be the popular $5 “Carload Night” where the family can get in for that one low price. And the contestants will be among the very best in the world including six-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey who has drawn CO5 from the Powder River Rodeo Company, one of two sub-contractors that are helping provide the best rough stock for each and every contestant in the field. Beutler and Son Rodeo Company of Elk City is the primary stock contractor and Sammy Andrews has brought some of his great broncs to help spice up the show.
Kimzey is joined by other top bull riders like Clayton Sellars who has drawn 33E from Powder River and Josh Frost who has drawn Chiseled from the Powder River pens. In the saddle bronc riding, former world champion Jacobs Crawley will be up and he’s drawn Bad Religion of the Beutler herd, a bronc that has produced some huge scores in the past and has been the National Finals. Brother Sterling Crawley will try to stay atop Sunfish during Wednesday’s performance.
The tie-down roping also has its champions on Wednesday night led by five-time world champion Tuf Cooper, the son of the great “Super Looper” Roy Cooper. Trent Creager, one of the young stars from Stillwater will also rope Wednesday.
Steer wrestling looks strong Wednesday with J.D. Struxness, Trell Etbauer, Jule Hazen, Cody Devers and Apache native Blake Mindemann all entered.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and the Rangers will also have 2-for-1 admission and celebrate Pink Night on Thursday where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Friday will be Military Night where the Army will be featured in the opening ceremonies and it is hoped that Fort Sill trainees will once again be permitted to attend that performance. And on Saturday it will be championship night where the top times and scores will be confirmed and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000, the number most of the contestants seek out as they plan where they will be entering during the critical month of August.
Advance tickets are $12 and those can be purchased at the following locations: Crutcher’s for the West, all Lawton EZ-GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday and Friday will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children under 6 are admitted free.
A quick look at Thursday’s day sheets show a great group of bareback riders including the great Kaycee Field who has drawn Altered State from the Andrews herd. The great Canadian Orin Larsen is up that night as well aboard Picture Perfect and red-hot Tilden Hooper has drawn Belle Starr from the Beutler herd.