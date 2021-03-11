As his team prepares for the Class 5A state tournament, MacArthur girls coach Otis Gentry treating the final weekend of the season like a final exam. It’s all in the preparation.
MacArthur plays El Reno in the Class 5A quarterfinals today at 4 p.m. at Tulsa Memorial High School. In the playoffs, MacArthur has shown it has what it takes physically to best teams like Carl Albert, what it takes to put up 92 points on Noble.
Now, it becomes mental. It’s about remembering the preparation leading up to the test.
“Doing everything in repetition, our defense in repetition, over and over so they’ll know the rotation,” Gentry said. “Doing the same thing over and over, talking and communicating, we have to be like a chain, where everybody’s moving at the same time.”
It’s Mac’s first trip to State in three years, the first under Gentry. While Gentry’s first couple of teams had starting talent, something always seemed to go awry in the area round. This year, despite not having a go-to scorer, Mac looks like a deeper, more complete team. Whether it’s four-year starters like McKenzie Washington or senior reserves like Kaylynn Kemna, each player has a role, and knows they are merely a piece of the puzzle. It’s also a testament to the rapport the players have with the coaching staff.
“I just know the coaches are going to have my back, no matter what,” Kemna said.
Players have cited chemistry among teammates as having played a pivotal role in the team’s success. When sisters Nadia and Naomi Smith moved over from Eisenhower last year, Nadia admitted to worries that the transition might be difficult. However, because many of the players already played summer league ball together, the adjustment period was short. And one year after seeing their old school knock their new school out of the playoffs and clinch a state tournament berth, the Smith sisters now have their own shot at a state championship.
“We’re all one clique, there’s no one person who steps out from the group,” Nadia, a junior, said. “There’s no lone wolf, we’re all a big pack.”
Nadia and Naomi went to a state tournament with Ike and Mac seniors like Natalie Smith (no relation), Tamera Thomas and McKenzie Washington were all on the Mac team that went to State three years ago. But for Gentry, it’s all new. The magnitude of the accomplishment was captured in a video posted to social media after the team’s area championship win over Carl Albert that clinched the berth at state. The video showed the coach starting to tear up before heading into the locker room, where he was doused with water by his players. By game time on Thursday, that kind of raw emotion will have to take a backseat, at least for 2 hours.
“When you take it to that level of, ‘Ok, we’re in the state tournament’ or ‘We’re in a championship game’, then you over-prepare,” Gentry said. “I try to keep it a game that we’re going to focus on and that we’re going to win. If we win that game, then that’s when the celebration comes in.”
Mac and El Reno faced one another back on Jan. 14, when the Highlanders erased a big halftime deficit to come back and win in the final seconds. While the knowledge of having beaten the Indians before might help his players’ confidence levels, Gentry knows it could potentially set up for a letdown.
That’s where repetition comes back into play.
“We know how they play, they know how we play,” Gentry said. “The disadvantage is us coming out not prepared to play. The emphasis has been, we cannot wait. The beginning of the game, that’s when we’ve got to jump on them. Having some seniors, and even some juniors who have been in that situation and know what to do, that’s very important.”