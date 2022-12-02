Class 6A-I
Class 6A-I
Championship
7 p.m. Friday at UCO (Edmond)
Bixby vs. Owasso
Semifinals
Bixby 28, Jenks 14
Owasso 50, Union 47, 6OT
Class 6A-II
Championship
1 p.m. Friday at UCO (Edmond)
Choctaw vs. Stillwater
Semifinals
Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20
Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28
Class 5A
Championship
1 p.m. Saturday at UCO (Edmond)
McAlester vs. Carl Albert
Semifinals
McAlester 39, McGuinness 29
Carl Albert 55, Grove 21
Class 4A
Championship
7 p.m. Saturday at UCO (Edmond)
Cushing vs. Wagoner
Semifinals
Cushing 56, Elk City 14
Wagoner 30, Poteau 0
Class 3A
7 p.m. Thursday at UCO (Edmond)
Heritage Hall vs. Metro Christian
Semifinals
Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20
Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35
Class 2A
Semifinals
Millwood vs. Victory Christian, 7 p.m. Friday, East Central Univ., Ada
Jones vs. Washington, 7 p.m. Friday at Putnam City
Quarterfinals
Jones 27, Kiefer 19
Millwood 49, Sequoyah-Claremore 30
Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35
Washington 47, Idabel 6
Class A
Semifinals
Fairview vs. Colcord, 7 p.m. Friday at Harrah
Hominy vs. Gore, 7 p.m. Friday at Jenks
Quarterfinals
Colcord 48, Ringling 6
Fairview 27, Stroud 21
Gore 69, Crescent 13
Hominy 46, Hooker 13
Class B
Semifinals
Laverne vs. Velma-Alma, 7 p.m. Friday at SWOSU (Weatherford)
Oklahoma Bible vs. Seiling, 7 p.m. Friday at NWOSU, Alva
Quarterfinals
Laverne 30, Weleetka 26
Oklahoma Bible 46, Dewar 3
Seiling 46, Wetumka 0
Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26
Class C
Championship
Tipton vs. Waynoka, 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Nazarene
Semifinals
Tipton 64, Timberlake 32
Waynoka 50, Mt. View-Gotebo 0
