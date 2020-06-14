Two Mondays ago, I went by each of the three city high schools to gauge the scene as high school athletics were allowed to start workouts again. The smells, the sounds, the crisp 68-degree weather at 7:45 a.m. — it was all so familiar. Yet, after nearly three months without sports, it simultaneously felt like something brand new.
Later that morning, I got to meet with several members of the 1990 Eisenhower football team that won a state championship, while also earning the title of USA Today’s high school national champion. We reminisced about how they worked their tails off in the summer, which helped make them champions in December. That principle, in many ways, has not changed over the past 30 years.
Another principle that hasn’t changed is the interdependent relationship between these young student-athletes and their community. Back then, the city was galvanized by the Eagles’ trip to a state title and supported them in kind. If you’re anything like me, you are ecstatic at the prospect of high school football returning this fall after a spring and summer without sports. However, football programs cannot provide that escape for you and me without support, and I’m not just referring to waving pom-poms in the stands.
The football programs of the three city high schools (and I’m sure many others) are raising money to help provide for their teams. While teams already have things like helmets, pads and jerseys, equipment breaks and needs replacing sometimes. Also, there are things like pre- and postgame meals, team shirts, things many of us take for granted. And with COVID-19 still hanging over everything like a rain cloud, what about the cost of tests, masks, sanitizer and thermometers?
I understand that the pandemic has hit many people’s pocketbooks extremely hard. Nobody is asking you to give the world. But think back to when the coronavirus shutdown initially hit. Did you get a meal delivered from a local restaurant to help keep them going? Did you buy a mask from a friend to show your support? Think of this as the same sentiment. If you want to keep sports going, it will take a whole community. All three city schools have pages through wefund4u and I’m sure other local teams (not just football) have fundraisers going on too. I know times are tough. But every little bit helps.
Eisenhower: https://wefund4u.com/fundraiser/lawton20/f/?fbclid=IwAR0qvZByB6fP_tJUd-26ZT3yqcdwsq482MImqDfA1xr2D41XsJ_SmgG6yXo
Lawton High: https://wefund4u.com/fundraiser/lawtonbcfb20/f/46951/?fbclid=IwAR2Y9fOQfJEqjLmX2AMRnXKdV6CTjU1geLmKZKIacHeLlicenF5I2l7LlMU
MacArthur: https://wefund4u.com/fundraiser/lawmc20/c/