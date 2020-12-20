Lawton Predators FC is accepting online registrations for the spring 2021 soccer season for boys and girls born between 2002 and 2015. They are also accepting full teams.
Registration fees are $65 non-traveling players and $75 for traveling players. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the coaching staff is asked to send their resume to admin1@predatorssoccer.com. Any applicants in need of financial assistance should also attach their scholarship application with their resume and send it in by Jan. 15.
More information is available on the team website predatorssoccer.com.