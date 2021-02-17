Due to inclement weather, this week’s scheduled postseason tournaments for high school basketball and wrestling — as well as the Class 6A state swim meet — have been pushed back, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The Class A and B regional basketball tournaments have been pushed back two days. Games scheduled for Thursday will now take place on Saturday, with games originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Classes 2A through 4A were scheduled to begin district tournament play Friday and Saturday of this week, but will instead be played on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23.
The regional wrestling tournaments were rescheduled for Saturday and Monday. Meanwhile, the Class 6A state swim meet will still be held at the Jenks Aquatic Center, but on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25 instead of this Friday and Saturday. The Class 5A swim meets are still scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Edmond Aquatic Center.